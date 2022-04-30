ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Benson High track star slain in Portland shooting: ‘He had all the markings of greatness’

By Zane Sparling
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 3 days ago
On the track, Ny’Cole Griffin seemed destined for a career of first-place finishes. Now friends and families are mourning his death. Griffin, 30, was fatally shot Sunday in Southeast Portland’s Buckman neighborhood, police said. Authorities are investigating the shooting as a homicide. A longtime Portlander, Griffin made...

Tina Ross
2d ago

you guys have to stop with this nonsense and understand just because a person got shot and killed does not mean the parents are not involved. this boy could have been coming from the store or coming out of his house or anything and something happened keep your negative comments to yourself. As you people are sickening!! and the person with that comment where's your father?

Reply
4
RC Roller
3d ago

Yet these articles never say what happened or what led up to it. There’s never any follow up article after an investigation is complete either. Why? Why is this?

Reply
4
Chris Andersen
2d ago

and once again Portland proves that is a very unsafe town to live or visit in

Reply
7
The Oregonian

Body found in sand on Lincoln City beach identified as 32-year-old man

Officials in Lincoln County identified a man who was found dead and partially buried in the sand on the Oregon coast earlier this month. The remains of Robert Ryan Leach, 32, were discovered by a beachcomber on the morning of April 7 south of Canyon Drive Park, according to Lincoln City police. Official said Leach was likely transient at the time of his death but had ties to Washington state.
LINCOLN CITY, OR
