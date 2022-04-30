ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair County, IL

Video report: Here are tips for diners concerned about restaurant cleanliness, food safety

By Derik Holtmann
Belleville News-Democrat
Belleville News-Democrat
 3 days ago

Sharon Valentine, who oversees restaurant inspections for the St. Clair County Health Department, provided tips for what diners should look for when they are concerned about food safety and restaurant cleanliness.

The BND’s interview with Valentine was part of our reporting on restaurant inspections in St. Clair County. The BND has built a searchable database you can use to find out what health inspectors reported they saw so far this year in restaurants across the county.

Here’s a video report on our interview with Valentine:

Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville, IL
ABOUT

As the second-largest metropolitan area in Illinois, the Belleville area is a bustling, diverse region just outside St. Louis, Mo. The News-Democrat, a leading news media publisher in Southwestern Illinois, also produces a number of community news publications, including Command Post, dedicated to covering nearby Scott Air Force Base, home to roughly 13,000 military and civilian workers. Noted as a great place to set down roots, the area is also home to an estimated 18,000 military retirees.

 https://www.bnd.com/

