Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back together to recap all the action from the 2022 NFL Draft in a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys go through every pick from the first round and give their thoughts. Next, the trio picks which team's draft class they liked best. To wrap up the show, the guys hit on every quarterback drafted and look at the team fit.

NFL ・ 20 HOURS AGO