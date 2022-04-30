ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dakota Louis ties for Round 1 lead at PBR Cooper Tires Invitational in Billings

By Alec Bofinger
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the last regular-season event of the 2022 Unleash The Beast (UTB) season before the PBR (Professional Bull Riders) World Finals in Fort Worth, Texas, May 13-22, the weekend in Billings got off to an intensely competitive start on Friday night. With the opportunities for world points dwindling, the...

Wyoming News

Montana, Wyoming communicating daily regarding call on Tongue River

SHERIDAN — Montana and Wyoming state officials have been in communication daily since Montana officials made an April 1 call on the Tongue River and its tributaries to fill the state’s Tongue River Reservoir. Wyoming State Engineer Brandon Gebhart said the states are regularly reevaluating the need for the call, especially in light of snow and other precipitation arriving since April 1. However, he said neither state is rushing to lift the call. ...
WYOMING STATE
KBZK News

I-90 closes south of Hardin to Wyoming border

Severe weather is causing road closures in southeastern Montana and northeastern Wyoming. I-90 has closed south of Hardin to the Wyoming border. I-90 is also closed from the Wyoming border to Ranchester. A portion of I-90 in Wyoming is open from Ranchester south to Sheridan, then closed again south of Sheridan all the way to Sundance.
HARDIN, MT
KULR8

Montana State Billings baseball swept again in GNAC twin bill by Northwest Nazarene

NAMPA, Idaho — Montana State Billings on Saturday suffered its second consecutive doubleheader sweep against Great Northwest Athletic Conference foe Northwest Nazarene. The Nighthawks won the first game 4-3 thanks to Alex Salsman's solo home run in the bottom of the eighth. MSUB was trailing by three runs in the top of the seventh before Mitch Winter tied the game with a three-run shot. Duke Pahukoa's two-run homer in the in the fifth put Northwest Nazarene up 3-0.
NAMPA, ID
K2 Radio

PhotoFest: Riverton Track Meet

The huge Roy Peck Track Meet was in Riverton on Saturday with some pleasant weather which made competing and spectating a little bit easier. There were several multi-event winners for the girls as Natrona's Ella Spear won the 100-meter dash in 12.91 and the 200 in 26.04. Her teammate Alesha Lane has been dominant in the throwing events this season as she won the shot put with a toss of 41-2.50 and the discus at 134-4. Defending 3A state champion hurdler Eva Nitschke of Rawlins won the 100 in 15.96 and won the 400 meter-dash with a clocking of 1.00.47. Needless to say, she is a pretty good athlete. Ryann Smith of Rawlins had a great day in the distance races with a win in the 800 in 2.20.87 and a victory in the 3200 in 11.18.73.
RIVERTON, WY
Laramie Live

Cam Burkett of Kelly Walsh Signs with UW for Track and Field

Kelly Walsh track star Cameron Burkett has decided to pursue track and field at the University of Wyoming. Burkett is one of the best throwers in the state and holds the school record in the shot-put at 61 feet inch. In last week's meet at Kelly Walsh, he won the shot with a toss of 57-10 and also won the discus throw at 154-7. The state record in the shot put by the way is 63 feet 8 and a half inches set by Logan Harris of Torrington. It will be very interesting to see what Burkett does in that event at the State Outdoor Championships. He is the defending 4A state champion in the shot, he took 3rd in the discus and ran the anchor leg of KW's state championship 4x100 relay team. You don't see a thrower compete in the sprints very often.
CASPER, WY
K2 Radio

PhotoFest! Kelly Walsh Invite Track Meet

Kelly Walsh played host to a small track meet on Thursday in Casper so the athletes had a chance to expand their horizons athletically. On the boy's side, Keltan Ewing of Douglas had quite a meet as he won 3 events. Ewing won the 100-meter dash in 11.69, the 300 hurdles in 41.89, and the pole vault as he cleared 13 feet 3 inches. In the rest of the boys running events, Kelly Walsh's Nathan Costalez won the 200 in 23.43, Rylan Weir of Douglas ran 53.94 to win the 400, and his teammate Cameryn Spence took the 800 in 1.59.48. The 1600 meter winner was Nathan Stevenson of Green River in 4.56.70 with Tanner Johnson capturing the 3200 in 11.36.83. Moving over to the 110 hurdles, that was won by Kelly Walsh's Chase Ortberg in 15.74. Campbell County won the 4x100 relay while Douglas won the 4x400, 4x800, and the 1600 medley.
CASPER, WY

