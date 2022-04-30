ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California city experiences string of unrelated robberies

By Jeremiah Martinez
 3 days ago

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police said five unrelated robberies took place Thursday with two being at businesses, according to the department’s night report.

Police said the two business robberies occurred on Country Club Boulevard and Quail Lakes Drive.

In the police report that was posted on the department’s Facebook page , police said a 55-year-old woman was working at Ronnie’s Market and Liquor on Country Club Boulevard when a man brandished a gun and demanded property from the woman.

After robbing the business, the man fled the scene on foot, police said.

As for the robbery on Quail Lakes Drive, police said a 39-year-old man was a victim while working at a Quick Stop. In the report, the robber brandished a gun and demanded property from the convenience store employee.

Police said that robber also fled on foot.

One of Thursday’s victims was a 16-year-old girl on East Alpine Street near Oak Park, police said. According to the report, two females in their late teens approached the victim and one of the older teens challenged her to fight and pointed a gun at her.

Police said the 16-year-old was assaulted and her property was stolen by the teens.

A 65-year-old man and a 75-year-old woman were robbery victims according to police. The department said the man and woman were robbed on North El Dorado Street near Anderson Park.

According to the report, two men approached the victims in a vehicle and demanded their belongings at gunpoint.

Police said the victims complied and the robbers fled in the vehicle with their things.

A 41-year-old man was robbed at gunpoint by another man at the intersection of South Commerce Street and Delhi Avenue, police said.

In the report, police said the robber fled on foot after taking his property.

