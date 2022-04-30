ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

UFC on ESPN 35: Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera odds, picks and predictions

By Kevin Erickson
 3 days ago
In a bantamweight bout in the main event, Rob Font and Marlon Vera meet Saturday at UFC on ESPN 35 — also known as UFC Vegas 53 — at UFC Apex in Las Vegas. Below, we analyze the UFC on ESPN 35 Font vs. Vera odds and lines, with picks and predictions.

The fights can be viewed on ESPN/ESPN+ with the prelims starting at 4 p.m. ET and the main card beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Font is looking to bounce back from a unanimous-decision loss last time out in the main event against Jose Aldo in December. That loss snapped a four-fight win streak, with five of his past six bouts going the distance.

Vera dropped Frankie Edgar in the third round at UFC 268 back in November last time out. He has two losses in the past five outings, but losses to Jose Aldo and Song Yadong is nothing to be ashamed about.

UFC on ESPN 35 Font vs. Vera odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 9 a.m. ET.

  • Fight result (2-way line): Font -130 (bet $130 to win $100) | Vera +102 (bet $100 to win $102)
  • Will the fight go the distance? (Yes -160 | No +115)

UFC Vegas 35 Font vs. Vera picks and predictions

Records: Font (19-5-0) | Vera (18-7-1)

Fight result (2-way line or money line)

FONT (-160) is worth playing on the 2-way line as the moderate favorite. He was on quite the run with victories over Sergio Pettis, Ricky Simon, Marlon Moraes and Cody Garbrandt, he was on the short end against Aldo. Still, he has been battle-tested, and he is a good play to get back on track for a title shot.

Over/Under (O/U)

YES (-160): FIGHT TO GO THE DISTANCE is a great play based on recent history. Font has needed the judges to decide his fate in five of the past six outings, while three of the past five for Vera have ended via decision.

Both of these fighters are close in stature, reach and significant strikes landed per minutes, as well as strike accuracy and takedown average, too. That means these fighters are evenly matched and should go long into the evening.

