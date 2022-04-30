ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alden, MI

Painting & Sketches by "The Loft Artist," Jeanne Newman

 4 days ago

See Jeanne’s works of art done...

Ultimate Classic Rock

Randy Rand, Autograph Founding Bassist, Dies

Randy Rand, founding bassist for the ‘80s hair metal group Autograph, has died. The rocker’s passing was confirmed in a post to Autograph’s social media pages. “It is with great sorrow and heavy hearts to announce the unexpected passing of our cherished friend and founding member of Autograph, Randy Rand,” the band’s message read. “Although beyond devastated, we find some comfort and solace knowing the last couple of years have been some of his happiest as an artist and as a performer. Randy was the consummate optimist and was so excited to see the new direction, creativity and renewed energy with the band. You could feel his excitement- as it was quite palpable with his playing abilities, performances and the way he interacted with his beloved fans.”
MUSIC
The Oak Ridger

FOL Spring Book Sale to be held Mother’s Day Weekend

The Friends of the Oak Ridge Public Library (FOL) will hold its Spring 2022 Book Sale on Mother’s Day weekend in the Library Auditorium. Offering print and nonprint titles covering a broad range of subjects, as well as other items of interest, regular price for most of the titles will continue to be 50 cents or $1 each. The Special Price table will be filled with a variety of titles as well. ...
OAK RIDGE, TN

