Larry Kastl will be inducted into the Midland County Sports Hall of Fame as a member of the Class of 2020 during a ceremony and banquet to be held at Dow Diamond on June 11, beginning at 6 p.m. Kastl graduated from Midland High in 1969 after earning team MVP honors for the Chemics' 1968 state champion football team, and he later began coaching in 1973 after returning to Midland to teach English and serve as an assistant football coach under Bob Stoppert.

MIDLAND, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO