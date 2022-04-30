Man shot, runs away after texting argument, fight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder after officers say he shot a man in 2020 after agreeing in a text message to fight him.

The victim told officers that he and a man he knew named “King Kush Jackson” were arguing with each other through text messages. Both men then agreed to meet in person for a fight in the 2200 block of Lamar Avenue.

Officers said Jackson pulled out a gun and began shooting at the victim after the fight ended, causing the victim to jump 10 feet over a rail and falling to the ground.

The victim also told police Jackson shot him in his left ankle and left bicep as he got up and continued running. He also claimed that Jackson shot at him 10 times. Jackson was later identified as Charles Jackson.

Jackson is also charged with employment of a firearm in addition to the attempted murder charge. He is expected to appear in court May 2.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.