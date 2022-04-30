No movement on court case for ‘endangered’ Elks Lodge in Rockford

..A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 600 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL OGLE...EASTERN WINNEBAGO AND NORTHWESTERN BOONE COUNTIES... At 547 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Cherry Valley, or near Belvidere, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Rockford, Belvidere, Loves Park, Machesney Park, Roscoe, South Beloit, Rockton, Poplar Grove, Candlewick Lake, Cherry Valley, Timberlane, New Milford, Monroe Center and Caledonia. This includes... Boone County Fairgrounds, Rock Cut State Park, Rock Valley College, Rockford Rivets Baseball, and Rockford Speedway. Including the following interstates... I-39 between mile markers 111 and 123. I-90 between mile markers 1 and 23. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 800 PM CDT for north central Illinois. _____________________________________________________________________
Comments / 0