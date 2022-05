The Department of City Development is seeking developers to renovate vacant houses the city has acquired through property-tax foreclosure. The city will sell the houses for as little as $1, provide a development subsidy estimated at $75,000 based on the renovation costs and grant a $5,000 workforce subsidy. After renovation, the properties may be sold to owner-occupants, rented out or placed into a rent-to-own program.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO