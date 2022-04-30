Paul D. Albrecht

Lon O. Nanke parted this world to begin a new life with Jesus on April 24, 2022, at the age of 95. Beloved husband of the late Elaine G., Lon is survived by his sister-in-law Mary Weirts; children Erich L. (Lori) Nanke, Elfrieda G. (Daniel) Albers, and Lorelei E. (Russell) Kidd. He was cherished grandfather of Nicole (Joshua Parker) Nanke, Charise (John) Worthington, Heather Nanke, Jeremy Albers, Cody (Jamie) Kidd, Shane (Leanne) Albers, Steven Nanke, and Cassandra (Daniel Frey) Kidd; great-grandfather of 18, great-great grandfather of one. He is survived also by many nieces and nephews, his EAA Museum and Seaplane Base family, the weekly breakfast crew, and many other loved ones, relatives and friends.

GRAFTON, WI ・ 6 HOURS AGO