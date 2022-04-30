ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, WI

Paul D. Albrecht

Greater Milwaukee Today
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePaul D. Albrecht, age 39, of Hartford passed away within the love and comfort of his family, Thursday, April 7, 2022, at the Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center in Milwaukee after a 3-plus-year battle with heart failure. Paul was born April 11, 1982 in Hartford to Jean A....

www.gmtoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
Greater Milwaukee Today

Donna L McCulloch

Feb. 21, 1931 - April 30, 2022. Donna L. (Irish) McCulloch, 91, of Fond du Lac, died Saturday, April 30, 2022, at Aurora Zilber Family Hospice in Wauwatosa. She was born on February 21, 1931, in Waupun, the daughter of Earl and Naomi (Tingley) Irish. On November 3, 1951, she...
FOND DU LAC, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Lloyd M. Konrath

Lloyd M. Konrath of Hartford passed away peacefully on May 1, 2022, at the age of 83. Lloyd was born on September 16, 1938, in Allenton, son of Joseph and Loretta M. (nee Ruf) Konrath. Lloyd married the love of his life, Patricia (nee Beck), on November 7, 1964, at SS Peter and Paul Church in Milwaukee.
HARTFORD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Elaine Z. Rosin

Feb. 27, 1940 - April 30, 2022. Elaine Zelma Rosin (nee Washburn) of Hartford, formerly of Hustisford, passed away on Saturday, April 30, 2022 at the age of 82 years. She was born on Feb. 27, 1940, the daughter of Clinton and Dorothy (nee Hein) Washburn. Elaine retired from ER...
HARTFORD, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Jerome Michael Anderson

Jerome Michael Anderson, age 81, passed away at home on April 22, 2022. Jerome was born on January 31, 1941, in Milwaukee to Russ and Dorothy (Judge). Jerome is survived by his loving wife of 59 years, Karen (Boyer); his children Jerome (Mary Claudia) Anderson and Jennifer (Mark) Braeger; grandchildren, Austin Anderson, Seth Braeger, Samuel Braeger and Calvin Margelofsky; brother John (Mary) Anderson; sister Kathy (Anderson) Pesicek; along with many more family and friends.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, WI
Wisconsin State
Wisconsin Obituaries
City
Friendship, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Harold R. 'Hal' Kraus

Nov. 18, 1951 - April 28, 2022. Hal was called Home to the Lord on April 28, 2022, at the age of 70. Loving dad of Alan Kraus (Meredith Hilgart) of Greendale and Andy (Libby) Kraus of Huntersville, North Carolina. Proud grandpa of Kellen and Cora. Dear brother of Linda Kraus, Sandy (Hector) Hernandez, Joe Kraus and Janet (Chris) McFerren. Also remembered by his former wife, Deb Kehrmann. Further remembered by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
GREENDALE, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Christine R. Jordan, 71

Christine R. Jordan of Jackson passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at the Ivy Manor in West Bend at the age of 71 years. Christine was born on November 30, 1950, the daughter of the late Stephen Burgard and the late Gloria (nee Haas) Waldvogel. Christine was the...
JACKSON, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Marion Adella Lohmann Yankunas, 96

Mrs. Marion Adella (Lohmann) Yankunas of Stillwater, Oklahoma, passed away peacefully into the arms of her Savior, Jesus, on Monday, April 4, 2022. She was 96 years, 2 months, and 18 days old. Marion was the youngest of seven children born to Erich John Paul Lohmann and Frieda Theresa (Pabst)...
STILLWATER, OK
Greater Milwaukee Today

VISIT Milwaukee's Travel and Tourism Week Celebration

VISIT Milwaukee celebrates its 55th anniversary this year and is marking the occasion with an epic celebration of National Travel and Tourism Week. Spanning Sunday, May 1 through Saturday, May 7, each day will showcase the impact of travel and tourism on Milwaukee with a different theme. May 1: Tourism Matters...
MILWAUKEE, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Will
Person
Ron Klein
Person
Sarah Klein
Greater Milwaukee Today

Anthony (Tony) Ambrose Dabel

Feb. 2, 1938 - Jan. 5, 2022. Anthony (Tony) Ambrose Dabel, 83, was called home to his Savior on January 5, 2022. He passed away peacefully at AngelsGrace with his family by his side. Born to Herman and Agnes (Feuerstahler) Dabel on February 2, 1938. Tony was a longtime Waukesha...
WAUKESHA, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Lon O. Nanke, 95

Lon O. Nanke parted this world to begin a new life with Jesus on April 24, 2022, at the age of 95. Beloved husband of the late Elaine G., Lon is survived by his sister-in-law Mary Weirts; children Erich L. (Lori) Nanke, Elfrieda G. (Daniel) Albers, and Lorelei E. (Russell) Kidd. He was cherished grandfather of Nicole (Joshua Parker) Nanke, Charise (John) Worthington, Heather Nanke, Jeremy Albers, Cody (Jamie) Kidd, Shane (Leanne) Albers, Steven Nanke, and Cassandra (Daniel Frey) Kidd; great-grandfather of 18, great-great grandfather of one. He is survived also by many nieces and nephews, his EAA Museum and Seaplane Base family, the weekly breakfast crew, and many other loved ones, relatives and friends.
GRAFTON, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy