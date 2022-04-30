EAGLES HAVE 2 PICKS IN TODAY’S NFL DRAFT FINALE — 154 AND 237

The second round of the NBA playoffs are underway and there are multiple former UNC basketball players playing key roles for their teams. One of those players is former Tar Heels forward Cam Johnson. Johnson plays a key role for the Phoenix Suns off of the bench and continued his good play in game one against the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night. Johnson scored a postseason career-high 17 points in 24 mintues. He was 6-of-10 from the field and 3-of-6 from three. The Suns took game one, 121-114. A postseason career high for Cam Johnson. He's at 17 points. 📈 pic.twitter.com/rlHqBn3dQ2 — Phoenix Suns...

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 49 MINUTES AGO