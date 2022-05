SHINNSTON, W.Va. (WV News) — April Barnett McDonough, 35, of Fairmont, passed away unexpectedly. She was born in Fairmont to Brad & Jonna Pritchard Barnett. Along with her parents, she’s survived by her brother, Travis Barnett and fiancée Ashley McKee of Fairmont; paternal grandparents, Sam and Mary McInnes, of Enterprise; aunt and uncle, Beth and Rick Brooks, of Harter Hill; uncle, Henry Moore, of Fairmont; cousins, Rachel Moore of Ohio and Allison Moore of Fairmont; and aunt, Terri Marie, from North Carolina.

FAIRMONT, WV ・ 22 HOURS AGO