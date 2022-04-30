ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

‘American Idol’ winner Laine Hardy arrested, charged in case involving ex-girlfriend

By The Associated Press
PennLive.com
 3 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — “American Idol” winner Laine Hardy was arrested Friday after being accused of putting a listening device in his ex-girlfriend’s college dorm room, authorities said. Hardy, 21, of Livingston, Louisiana, faces a felony charge of interception and disclosure of wire, electronic...

