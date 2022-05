You better make sure your drain spouts are all on correctly and that your sub-pump is set to go. We are expecting some very heavy rain over the next three days that could give us over TWO inches of rain and maybe even some wet snow on the back end of this storm on Sunday. That snow could accumulate a little bit in western North Dakota. We would likely see very little accumulation of snow in Bismarck Mandan.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 5 DAYS AGO