Flash Flood Warning issued for Jasper, Newton by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-04 13:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-05-03 11:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Northern Jasper; Northern Newton; Tyler Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central Tyler, northern Newton and Jasper Counties through 1100 AM CDT At 1001 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Hemphill to near Browndell to near Rockland. Movement was southeast at 20 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Jasper, Newton, Colmesneil, Toledo Bend Dam, Ebenezer, Rockland, Town Bluff, Burkeville, Browndell, Farrsville, Magnolia Springs, Mayflower, Mt. Union, Spurger, Jamestown, Roganville, Harrisburg, Stringtown, Sam Rayburn Dam and Wiergate. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
