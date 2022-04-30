ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Racist Minneapolis Cops Spied on Black Leaders While Ignoring White Hate Groups

By Tim Dickinson
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fuONO_0fP5RJZ500

Click here to read the full article.

The Minneapolis Police Department turned a blind eye to white nationalists and white supremacy movements online, even as its officers created fake social media accounts to surveil and troll law-abiding Black community members “without a public safety objective.”

That’s just one of dozens of shocking revelations from a two-year investigation by the state government’s top civil rights enforcement agency, which found that the Minneapolis police “engage in a pattern or practice of race discrimination.”

The Minnesota Department of Human Rights launched the probe days after the police murder of George Floyd in late spring of 2020. The agency examined more than 700 hours of body camera footage, nearly half a million pages of police documents and use-of-force reports, dozens of hours of police training sessions, ten years of police data, and the results of 15 community listening sessions.

The findings are distilled in a blistering 72-page report that brims with evidence of MPD’s discriminatory policing. The report blasts city leadership that has allowed the department’s culture “to fester” enabling “unlawful policing practices that undermine public safety.”

Racist Language

The problems at MPD begin with vile language from cops. The report blasts MPD officers who “consistently” use racist language and slurs. “They call Black individuals ‘n***ers’ and ‘monkeys’ and call Black women ‘Black bitches,’” the report reads, adding: “One MPD supervisor referred to Somali men as ‘orangutans.’” The racism was even directed at MPD officers of color, who “reported that their colleagues called fellow Black MPD officers ‘nappy head’ and ‘cattle.’”

The report also calls out the stark misogyny of Minneapolis cops, who demean women in the community with epithets like “‘fucking cunt,’ ‘bitch,’ and ‘cussy,’ a derogatory term that combines the words ‘cunt’ and ‘pussy,’” the report says.

Such abusive language from the police, “undermines the criminal justice system,” the report says, citing local prosecutors who find it challenging to use police body camera footage in court “because of how disrespectful and offensive MPD officers are to criminal suspects, witnesses, and bystanders.”

Despite this glaring lack of professionalism, the report notes that MPD officers are trained to demand “unquestioned compliance” from members of the public — and often cite citizens for “obstruction” or “disorderly conduct” for behavior that should rightfully be characterized as “pissing off the police.”

Racist Violence

The department’s racist language correlates to racist actions that have put lives at risk, investigators found. MPD cops use disproportionate force against Black residents, who make up just 19 percent of the city population but were subject to “63% of all use of force incidents that MPD officers recorded,” the report details.

To control for factors other than race, investigators looked at the MPD’s practice of using neck restraints — which are now forbidden — on Black and white suspects since 2010. It found that “MPD officers [were] almost twice as likely to use neck restraints against Black individuals than white individuals in similar circumstances.”

Racist Stops and Searches

Black Minneapolis drivers are also stopped by police vastly out of proportion to their share of the population, accounting for 54 percent of traffic stops. To control for other factors than race, investigators monitored traffic stops just before sunset, when drivers would be visible to cops, and after, when darkness would obscure the occupants’ race. The result? “MPD officers were 12 percent more likely to stop a vehicle occupied by a person of color… when it was light outside,” the report states.

MPD’s searches of cars during traffic stops, the investigators found, are also racially biased. Black drivers accounted for 78 percent of cars searched by MPD. Controlling for other factors, cops searched the cars of Black drivers nearly twice as often as white drivers.

“Covert Social Media”

One of the most disturbing revelations from the investigation is how MPD officers have routinely used fake social media profiles to infiltrate Black online spaces — even though they were acting “without a public safety objective.”

The report describes these rogue cops spying on, and often trolling, prominent local Black leaders and organizations, without any suspicion of criminal activity. In particular, investigators describe how “MPD officers used fake social media accounts to gain access to … social media profiles of Black groups and organizations, such as the NAACP and Urban League.”

The fake MPD social media posts often expressed bigotry, using language “to further racial stereotypes associated with Black people,” the report says. One fake account posed as “a Black community member” and sent “a message to a local branch of the NAACP, criticizing the group.”

The political context here is essential, as the local NAACP has long been critical of the MPD and pressed for policing reforms. “They used taxpayer money and ‘valuable’ officer time to surveil and troll the Minneapolis NAACP when we were trying to end police misconduct,” the organization said in a statement responding to the report.

A Blind Eye To White Supremacist Threats

The report makes plain that this covert surveillance was targeted specifically at law abiding Black people — and that MPD made no similar effort to surveil “white supremacist or white nationalist groups,” the report states.

This remained true despite the fact that one of the most audacious acts of violence against MPD during the unrest after Floyd’s killing was perpetrated by a white Boogaloo Boi , who shot 13 rounds from an AK-47 into the department’s third precinct on May 28, 2020. (Ivan Harrison Hunter has since pleaded guilty to a federal riot charge.)

Two nights later, on May 30, Mayor Jacob Frey warned that white supremacists were infiltrating Minneapolis to “destabilize our city.” An MPD supervisor was caught on body cam that night insisting he wanted to “prove the mayor wrong” about white supremacists — before making a racist comment about the makeup of the protesters in the street:

Notorious Incidents

The civil rights report highlights police misconduct in several violent incidents that have been chronicled in Rolling Stone . It points to MPD’s protester “ hunting ” scandal, in which officers cruised the city in an unmarked van taking pot-shots at racial justice protesters with less-lethal rounds, as an example of negligent policing and a failure to uphold department standards. “An officer should have intervened while other officers inappropriately used force,” the report states.

The investigators also rebuke the department’s deceitful PR in the wake of the killing of Amir Locke , a bystander shot and killed by a SWAT team executing a pre-dawn, no-knock raid of the apartment where Locke was sleeping.

“MPD repeatedly referred to Mr. Locke, who was not a suspect, as a suspect, and released pictures to further paint Mr. Locke as a suspect,” the report says. “This type of inaccurate information sows community distrust, creates confusion, and undermines meaningful attempts of change.”

Failed Leadership

The report is unsparing in its rebuke of city leaders it says have been aware of the “deep organizational culture problems within the MPD” that have resulted “in the long-standing, disproportionate impact of race-based policing.” These leaders, the report says, have failed to act with the “necessary urgency” — leaving the rot at the core of MPD “unchecked.”

Without naming the recently re-elected Frey, who leads civilian oversight of MPD, the report states that the mayor has claimed not to “have the necessary authority … to manage the police department.” The report insists this is false: “The Mayor has held this power for decades.”

At a press conference Wednesday, Frey — who is quick to mirror public disgust in moments when the bureau’s worst behavior is under the spotlight, but has dragged his feet on reform — called the findings “repugnant” and “at times horrific” adding, “they made me sick to my stomach.” Frey vowed he was now “dead serious” in leading a culture shift, while insisting, “our black community deserves better.”

(The interim MPD police chief, at the same conference, said the department was still reviewing the report but acknowledged that the “points raised are deeply concerning.”)

What’s Next?

Minnesota Department of Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero said that the investigation paints an “unsettling picture” of Minneapolis law enforcement, while underscoring that “race-based policing is unlawful and harms everyone – sometimes costing community members their lives.”

Insisting that city leaders have the power to “make immediate changes,” Lucero also vowed that deeper reform was coming — in the form of an “unprecedented” consent decree that her agency will craft with the city to prevent ongoing violations of the Minnesota Human Rights Act. That consent decree will be divorced from daily politics, enforceable by a judge, and require sustained monitoring of MPD.

Longtime critics of the MPD were not surprised by the report’s findings. But Eric Rice, a local attorney who has attempted to hold the department accountable for its violence, says he’s gratified to see the department’s racist practices called out “in an official document supported by objective evidence.”

Rice insists that promises of reform by Frey and the department have yielded few results in the two years since Floyd’s murder. “The culture is either as bad or worse than it has ever been,” he says. “There have been so many additional incidents that show that nothing has changed.”

Rice is skeptical of the power of a consent decree to fundamentally overhaul the culture of the department. “We all have a responsibility to not let this remain the status quo,” he adds. “These findings cannot be tolerated.”

More from Rolling Stone Best of Rolling Stone

Comments / 3

Related
Rolling Stone

Marjorie Taylor Greene Is Terrified of the Media Watching Her Testify Under Oath

Click here to read the full article. Marjorie Taylor Greene is going to appear in court on Friday. The media will be there, too, and she’s furious about it. U.S. District Court Judge Amy Totenberg ruled earlier this week that an effort to disqualify the conspiracy theorist from running for reelection over her alleged role in the attack on the Capitol last Jan. 6 can proceed. The group who filed the challenge, Free Speech for People, is alleging that Greene is in violation of the 14th Amendment, which states that if someone took an oath to defend the Constitution and then...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Rolling Stone

‘Take Care of the Son of a Bitch’: Kevin McCarthy and Mitch McConnell Talked Tough About Trump After Jan. 6 … Then Cowered

Click here to read the full article. A New York Times report published Thursday offers new details of a familiar storyline: Republicans who privately criticized Donald Trump after the Jan. 6 insurrection ultimately shying away from a public confrontation for fear of riling up or alienating his supporters. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), who reportedly pushed Trump to call off the attack on the Capitol as it was happening, told Republicans in the days following the attack that he planned to tell Trump to resign, according to the new book This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden and the Battle for...
POTUS
Rolling Stone

Trump Testified That He Was Scared He Was Going to Be Killed by a Flying Pineapple

Click here to read the full article. There are few things Donald Trump loves more than skirting accountability in court. But even the former president wasn’t able to avoid sitting for a deposition in a case brought by protesters who allege they were attacked by his security outside of Trump Tower ahead of the 2016 election. The deposition was conducted last October, but excerpts released this week reveal that Trump swore under oath that he did not order his security detail to attack the protesters. They also reveal that he is afraid of fruit. The partial transcript includes several pages of the...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jacob Frey
Rolling Stone

Cher’s $1 Million Royalty War With Sonny Bono’s Widow Tested in Court

Click here to read the full article. Cher’s lawsuit claiming Sonny Bono’s widow, Mary Bono, owes her $1 million in unpaid royalties for Sonny & Cher songs — including hits like “I Got You Babe” — had its first major court hearing Monday, April 25, with a federal judge asking a telling hypothetical. U.S. District Judge John A. Kronstadt heard arguments on a pending motion to dismiss the suit and challenged Mary Bono’s position that the federal Copyright Act allows her to terminate the 50% right to royalties that Sonny Bono agreed to fork over to Cher when the former couple...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Kylie Jenner Unflappable on Stand at Blac Chyna Trial: ‘It Was a Death Struggle’

Click here to read the full article. Kylie Jenner took the witness stand Monday at Blac Chyna’s $100 million defamation trial against four of the Kardashian-Jenner women — and it was a sight to behold. The millionaire makeup mogul, 24, was unflappable, filling her answers with drawn-out “yeahs” and “ums” as she became the first sibling to face a barrage of questions over whether she conspired with her mom Kris Jenner and sisters Khloé and Kim Kardashian to defame Chyna, her brother’s former fiancé, and sink the volatile ex-couple’s E! reality show Rob & Chyna. As Chyna’s lawyer, Lynne Ciani, grilled her...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Jan. 6 Committee Findings Are So Explosive They Will ‘Blow the Roof Off the House,’ Rep. Jamie Raskin Says

Click here to read the full article. The Jan. 6 committee’s upcoming public hearings will “tell a story that will blow the roof off the House,” Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) predicted Thursday at a Georgetown University event, according to NBC News. Raskin, who serves on the committee, said hearings are expected in June, with a comprehensive report about the committee’s findings to be released by late summer or early fall. The timing and content of the report could aid Democrats in the run-up to the midterm elections. “No president has ever come close to doing what happened here in terms of trying...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#Black People#White Supremacy#Race Discrimination#Mpd
Rolling Stone

Trump-Appointed Judge Deemed ‘Not Qualified’ by Bar Association Voids Mask Mandate on Planes, Other Travel

Click here to read the full article. A Trump-appointed Federal judge in Florida has voided a national mask mandate for airplanes and other transportation. “Wearing a mask cleans nothing,” U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle wrote in her decision on Monday. “At most, it traps virus droplets. But it neither ‘sanitizes’ the person wearing the mask nor ‘sanitizes’ the conveyance.” Mizelle, 35, was only eight years out of law school at University of Florida when Trump appointed her to the lifetime position in 2020. The Daily Beast noted at the time that her only trial experience was as an intern, and...
FLORIDA STATE
Rolling Stone

Coachella 2022: The 24 Best Things We Saw

Click here to read the full article. It took three years for music to return to Indio’s Empire Polo Club. But Covid seemed to be an afterthought this past weekend as fans flocked to each Coachella stage, mostly unmasked. Overall, the fest’s 2022 edition served as an exciting three-day celebration of live music’s resurgence, with Harry Styles, Billie Eilish, and Swedish House Mafia alongside the Weeknd topping the bill. (Kanye West’s last-minute drop-off went seemingly unnoticed.) History was made throughout the weekend, as Eilish became the youngest headliner in history, and Pabllo Vittar the first drag queen to perform. Meanwhile 2NE1...
INDIO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NAACP
Rolling Stone

Roger Stone Aide Caught on Tape Calling for Trumpers to ‘Descend on Capitol’ in Week Before Jan. 6

Click here to read the full article. A one-time aide to Roger Stone urged Donald Trump supporters to “descend on the Capitol,” in a recorded conference call obtained by The New York Times. Communications expert Jason Sullivan told those calling in that the 2020 election had been stolen and added they should come to Washington on Jan. 6, 2021, the day Congress met to finalize the electoral count. During the recorded Dec. 30, 2020 call, Sullivan claimed he was “not inciting violence or any kind of riots.” He encouraged listeners to come to the Capitol to intimidate members of Congress, ensuring that...
POTUS
Fox News

Wilfred Reilly: Black Lives Matter Has Led To A 63% Jump In Black Fatal Homicides

Wilfred Reilly, associate professor of political science at Kentucky State University joined Brian Kilmeade and discussed the increase in black homicide since the Black Lives Matter movement started. Reilly pointed out how in 2014 there were about 6,000 black homicides and after the Ferguson riots and the “Ferguson effect” that jumped to little under 8,000. Then last year, Reilly said there was about 9,900 recorded black murders. The effect of the Black Lives Matter movement has accounted for a jump of 63 % in black fatal homicides and Reilly calls out people like Ben Crump for drastically over inflating the number of unarmed black men shot by the police for fueling the BLM movement. Reilly also spoke about how Critical Race theory is nothing like the Civil Rights movement. Reilly believes most people, regardless of race and class truly want to help one another and it is CRT and BLM that are saying that if a white person wants to help the poor they are doing it for some crooked, manipulative reason.
KENTUCKY STATE
Rolling Stone

Leaked Texts Reveal Sean Hannity and Mark Meadows Fantasized About Election Fraud Evidence, Post-Trump Business Plans

Click here to read the full article. CNN on Friday published another batch of texts exchanged between Mark Meadows and Sean Hannity between Election Day and President Biden’s inauguration. Trump’s former chief of staff and the Fox News hosts exchanged over 80 texts in that timeframe. The full lot of them reveals that Hannity once believed the election was stolen, that he then grew frustrated with Trump’s allies who were trying to overturn the election results, and the extent to which the White House directed Fox News’ on-air coverage. “I’ve had my team digging into the numbers,” Hannity wrote Meadows on...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Rolling Stone

Watch Chris Stapleton Destroy the Grammy Audience With ‘Cold’

Click here to read the full article. Chris Stapleton performed his Grammy-winning song “Cold” at the 2022 ceremonies in Las Vegas, earning a standing ovation in the process. “Why you got to be so cold/Why you got to go and cut me with a knife, put our love on ice?” the country singer bellowed, bathed in blueish light and backed by a string section and his longtime band. Everyone onstage was playing live too: Stapleton refuses to perform to a pre-taped track at awards shows. Chris Stapleton 🥺#GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/pjtwz92Hxr — Jonas (@Jonsick) April 4, 2022 “Cold,” which won Best Country Song earlier in...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

55K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy