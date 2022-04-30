ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day begins

By Jillian Andrews
WWLP
WWLP
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4F8eMR_0fP5QpTc00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you have medications you need to get rid of, “National Prescription Drug Take Back Day” is the perfect day to do so.

Community Music School of Springfield hosts fundraiser

Communities across the country are giving people the opportunity to safely dispose of unwanted prescriptions on Saturday.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Campaign encourages people to responsibly dispose of prescription drugs they no longer use or have expired.

The nation wide event strives to fight against substance disorders. People looking to safely discard medications will not be asked any questions about the prescriptions they’re disposing of.

The last national take-back day was in October, 2021, just under 5,000 collection sites brought in 744,000 lbs. of unwanted pills.

The campaign has collected more than 15 million pounds since it began. There will be dozens of collection sites in Western Massachusetts on Saturday including most police department headquarters.

Central High School is a site which runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. People will not be asked questions about the prescriptions they are discarding.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Comments / 0

Related
WWLP

Exxon Mobil gains high profits on oil, gas prices

In the first quarter, Exxon Mobil reported profits of $5.48 billion as oil and gas prices rose steadily, which was more than double its profits a year ago, however, it also reported a massive loss as it worked to abandon its Russian operations due to the war.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Springfield, MA
Health
City
Springfield, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prescription Drugs#Prescriptions#Perfect Day#Communities#Central High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
WWLP

WWLP

20K+
Followers
15K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WWLP-22News has the latest breaking news, I-Team investigations and weather for Hampden, Hampshire, Franklin and Berkshire Counties, as well as reports from our exclusive bureau in the Massachusetts State House, at WWLP.com.

 https://WWLP.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy