National Prescription Drug Take-Back Day begins

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – If you have medications you need to get rid of, “National Prescription Drug Take Back Day” is the perfect day to do so.

Communities across the country are giving people the opportunity to safely dispose of unwanted prescriptions on Saturday.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration Campaign encourages people to responsibly dispose of prescription drugs they no longer use or have expired.

The nation wide event strives to fight against substance disorders. People looking to safely discard medications will not be asked any questions about the prescriptions they’re disposing of.

The last national take-back day was in October, 2021, just under 5,000 collection sites brought in 744,000 lbs. of unwanted pills.

The campaign has collected more than 15 million pounds since it began. There will be dozens of collection sites in Western Massachusetts on Saturday including most police department headquarters.

Central High School is a site which runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. People will not be asked questions about the prescriptions they are discarding.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.