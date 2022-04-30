ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

3 Minneapolis shootings, 3 people killed in 24 hours

By FOX 9 Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Three people were killed within 24 hours in three separate shootings in north Minneapolis. Arrests have been made in the two of the three shootings. The violence began late Thursday night, when a man was shot and killed by a family member on the 2200 block of...

Comments / 9

Paul Schultz
2d ago

well what's uncommon about Murders in MURDERAPOLIS?? think they Made the movie series the Purge after.. Personally the way Minneapolis city council the Mayor and Governor timmy don't back the Police Dept. don't understand why the cops that are left don't find a different City to be cops. cuz the Powers to be in MURDERAPOLIS like paying MILLIONS to the FELONS FAMILIES. Verses BACKING THEIR POLICEMEN

Reply(1)
2
Jeff Rosemore
3d ago

This is what defund the police and treating criminals as victims looks like . Thank the Democrats who control the city.

Reply
3
