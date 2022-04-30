2 wanted for shooting man outside of Inwood bar

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Two men are wanted for shooting a man in the leg while he was leaving an Inwood bar on Tuesday.

The 27-year-old victim was exiting Karamelo Bar and Grill at 141 Nagle Avenue at 11:20 p.m. when he was approached by the two shooters, police said.

Both men took out guns and shot at the victim multiple times, hitting him once in the leg before fleeing the scene, authorities said.

The victim was in stable condition when he went to Jacobi Hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).