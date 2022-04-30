ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Mom Dresses As UPS Driver, Shoots Woman She Mistakenly Thought Killed Son

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia has released new details about a case involving a mother who allegedly dressed as a UPS driver and shot a woman who she mistakenly thought murdered her adult son in Virginia. Authorities said that the woman's longtime partner, John Nelson...

