There are a few marquee Round One matchups that begin tomorrow. The Atlantic Division will send home at least one Cup-worthy team as the Tampa Bay Lightning faces the Toronto Maple Leafs. Will the Stanley Cup finally return home to Canada for the first time since Bill Clinton was settling into the Oval Office and Jurassic Park was new in theaters? The Detroit Red Wings sacked Jeff Blashill and may go after John Tortorella, and the Pittsburgh Penguins made only one recall for the playoffs.

