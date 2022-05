It is official, after the weekend your New York professional baseball teams are sitting at the top of the major leagues. The Mets claimed another series victory over the Phillies, meaning they have taken the first seven series of the season. Paul Russo and Kyle Evans talk about the continued success of the offense and pitching staff, including the combined no-hitter thrown on Friday night. The Yankees busted out the brooms on Kansas City, taking another sweep and gaining more momentum. Paul and Kyle discuss how the boys in The Bronx quickly turned their outlook on the season around after a rough early going coming out of the shortened Spring Training.

