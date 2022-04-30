Bellefontaine High School DARE Club Elects Officers for 2022-2023

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Dayton man has been convicted of murder for the death of a 21-year-old man in 2020. According to the Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr., 27-year-old Allante Holland has been indicted on multiple counts in connection to the shooting death of Trevone Taylor on July 17, 2020. In 2020, Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched on a report of multiple gunshots in the 200 block of Fer Don Road in Harrison Township. Upon arrival, they located a person who had been shot in the back of the head, later identified as 21‐year‐old Trevone Turner. Investigation showed that the defendant and the victim were part of a group of individuals that fired multiple rounds at a Harrison Township residence. Holland was convicted on three counts of murder, two counts of felonious assault , one count of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, one count of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises, and […]

DAYTON, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO