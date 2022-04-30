Body of Missing Woman Found Buried in Shallow Grave; Her Boyfriend Allegedly Murdered 2 Other Women

Tyra Whitaker

A young mother who went missing in January was found murdered and buried in a shallow grave last week.

Tyra Whitaker, 24, was last seen on Jan. 19 getting into her boyfriend, Terryl Brooks' gray Chevrolet pickup truck in the parking lot of the Family Dollar on North Edison.

Whitaker was reported missing by her family. For months, they searched for answers, and last week, Whitaker's body was discovered in a shallow grave on Apr. 20 in the area of 12400 E. Admiral in East Tulsa.

Brooks has been charged with first-degree murder.

"Tyra was really a light and she had the most beautiful smile and this laugh," Renee McCaskill, Whitaker's aunt, said in an interview with Fox 23. "Gosh I wish I could hear it again."

"A woman of strength, a woman of courage," she said, "a mother and a daughter, a granddaughter, a sister, a niece, we love her."

Terryl Brooks

Brooks is already behind bars for the recent murder of two other women, 27- year old Elizabeth Dillard of Turley, who was found fatally shot on her front porch and 69-year-old Star Rainbow Dancer of Tulsa.

When asked by a reporter whether he believed there could be more victims, Lt. Watkins responded: "We haven't dealt with somebody that's killed three different women over the course of a few months," he said, "so yeah you do worry that there may be somebody else out there that we don't know about yet."

Brooks' bond is set at $5 million.