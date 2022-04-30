ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Body of Missing Woman Found Buried in Shallow Grave; Her Boyfriend Allegedly Murdered 2 Other Women

Shine My Crown
Shine My Crown
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15XCDi_0fP5MVag00
Tyra Whitaker

A young mother who went missing in January was found murdered and buried in a shallow grave last week.

Tyra Whitaker, 24, was last seen on Jan. 19 getting into her boyfriend, Terryl Brooks' gray Chevrolet pickup truck in the parking lot of the Family Dollar on North Edison.

Whitaker was reported missing by her family. For months, they searched for answers, and last week, Whitaker's body was discovered in a shallow grave on Apr. 20 in the area of 12400 E. Admiral in East Tulsa.

Brooks has been charged with first-degree murder.

"Tyra was really a light and she had the most beautiful smile and this laugh," Renee McCaskill, Whitaker's aunt, said in an interview with Fox 23. "Gosh I wish I could hear it again."

"A woman of strength, a woman of courage," she said, "a mother and a daughter, a granddaughter, a sister, a niece, we love her."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TL13t_0fP5MVag00
Terryl Brooks

Brooks is already behind bars for the recent murder of two other women, 27- year old Elizabeth Dillard of Turley, who was found fatally shot on her front porch and 69-year-old Star Rainbow Dancer of Tulsa.

When asked by a reporter whether he believed there could be more victims, Lt. Watkins responded: "We haven't dealt with somebody that's killed three different women over the course of a few months," he said, "so yeah you do worry that there may be somebody else out there that we don't know about yet."

Brooks' bond is set at $5 million.

Comments / 32

Hoyt Spectra
3d ago

so let me get this straight, Star Rainbow Dancer was the name of the senior citizen he killed? also, what was his connection to those two other victims?

Reply
11
You said What?
2d ago

Wow I'm Not Getting It..She's A Beautiful Young Woman And What Was She Doing WithSomeone Like That??? He Scares Me. God Bless Her Soul🙏🙏❤

Reply
11
Debbie Jirasek
3d ago

this popped up on my phone and I thought oh no please don't let it be that young lady I've been reading about. I've been praying that she would be found but alive I am so sorry for this family's loss and her child's loss of a mommy I am thankful that her body has been found and they know where she is finally. my cousins daughter and her best friend Ashley Freeman and Laura Bible disappeared years ago and we now know they were both murdered but we knew nothing for years and I used to pray that they had both just ran away but my heart knew better bodies still never found. again I am so so sorry for all her friends and family condolences to all.

Reply(1)
9
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
Magnolia State Live

Police: Mississippi teens catch ride with man they didn’t realize was on way to burglarizing apartment

Police have arrested a Natchez man who reportedly burglarized an apartment and brought two juveniles along for the ride. Natchez Police responded to the burglary at Greystone Place Apartments just before 6:30 p.m. on Monday and found 19-year-old Lawarren Browder inside the apartment with two juveniles, a 15-year-old and 14-year-old. Their names were not released.
NATCHEZ, MS
Fatim Hemraj

5 years ago, a woman and her 8-month-old baby vanished after a trip to the beach. What happened to Keir and Chloe?

On April 30, 2017, 34-year-old Keir Johnson told her mother that she was taking her 8-month-old baby, Chloe, to Buckroe Beach to spend the day with a friend. The beach was only a 4-minute drive from Keir's home in the 1900 block of Hastings Drive in Hampton, Virginia, however, According to The Charley Project, Keir and Chloe never arrived. Five years later, they remain missing.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shallow Grave#Violent Crime#The Family Dollar
WRBL News 3

MCSO Correctional Officer remains in custody after being accused of providing contraband to inmates

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A former Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office correctional officer is now being held in the Harris County jail. Brianna Talley was scheduled to appear in Muscogee County municipal court this morning. The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Investigation Bureau launched an investigation that led to Talley being charged with violation of oath and […]
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Black Enterprise

3-Year-Old Philadelphia Boy Dies Years After His Father Used Him As A Human Shield

A family is mourning the loss of a 3-year-old Philadelphia boy who passed away last Tuesday after his father used him as a human shield in 2019. Yaseem Jenkins was just 11 months old when he was struck in the head, neck, and buttocks while seated in the backseat of his father’s car, NY Post reports. Jenkins’s father, Nafes Monroe, allegedly tried to buy drugs with counterfeit cash and decided to bring his baby boy with him.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC News

Florida man charged with killing wife at community pool

Miami police say the man arrested for fatally shooting his wife while their daughter was taking swim lessons at a community center pool, also allegedly stabbed her the day prior. The suspect is also a person of interest in the disappearance of his former girlfriend. April 6, 2022.
MIAMI, FL
Shine My Crown

Shine My Crown

41K+
Followers
1K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

ShineMyCrown.com is a Black-owned digital platform aiming to represent the Black and Brown experience across the world. Covering entertainment, news, lifestyle, health fashion, beauty, politics, and everything in between, we strive to create a platform that entertains, educates, and inspires.

 https://www.ShineMyCrown.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy