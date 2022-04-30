ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Busted Bronx man is suspected serial bank robber

By Griffin Kelly, Melissa Klein
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

The NYPD nabbed a Bronx man for allegedly stealing $700 from a TD Bank — and say he is a person of interest in five other bank heists.

Noel Lozada, 51, is accused of walking into a TD Bank branch at 3755 East Tremont Ave. in Throgs Neck at 4:50 p.m. March 14 and handing a teller a note saying he had a gun and demanding money.

Police arrested him on April 24 and charged him with robbery and criminal possession of a weapon among other counts. He was also accused of breaking into a car that day and was charged with burglary, police said.

Lozada has 15 prior arrests, including for assault in January, cops said.

Cops are now investigating whether he is connected to bank stickups between March 17 and April 11 in Manhattan.

Lozada has 15 prior arrests, including for assault in January.
DCPI

On March 17, police said a man walked into a TD Bank at 2144 Third Ave. in Harlem, and handed the teller a note saying he was armed and demanded cash. The robber fled with about $650.

On March 21, a robber did the same thing at a TD Bank at 953 Third Ave. at 57th Street and got away with about $1,265.

A Chase bank at 147 East 86th St. was hit on March 31 by a man who gave a note to the teller and fled with $1,000.

Investigators at the scene of the robbery.
Robert Miller for NY Post

On April 4, a robber fled with $2,000 from the Atlantic Bank located at 936 Third Ave. at 56th Street after handing over a note saying he was armed.

And on April 11, a TD Bank located at 2144 Third Ave. in Harlem was robbed of $800 by a man who said in a note that he had a gun.

Lozada is being held on $5,000 cash bail. His lawyer declined to comment.

Comments / 5

