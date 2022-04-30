ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Overnight shooting on MLK Blvd. leaves man in hospital

By Michael Thomas
 3 days ago

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) Just after midnight on Saturday, April 30, Lansing Police Department received calls of gunshots being fired on the 800 block of S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. near the intersection of Malcolm X St.

Upon arrival, Lansing police found a man in his 30s with multiple gunshot wounds, none of which law enforcement say were life-threatening, however, the man was taken to a nearby hospital and is in stable condition.

Multiple lanes in the area were closed off for investigation purposes, but are back open.

As of this morning, Lansing police have no suspect in custody and urge anyone with information to contact the Lansing Police department at (517) 351-4220 , adding that there is no threat to the public at this time.

As this story continues to develop, 6 News will keep you updated.

IN THIS ARTICLE
WLNS

WLNS

