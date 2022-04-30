ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland police looking for missing endangered man

By Cris Belle
Cleveland News - Fox 8
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCLEVELAND (WJW) — The Cleveland Division of Police is seeking the public’s help in locating a man who police say is considered endangered....

WKYC

Lorain police looking for suspect in Saturday homicide

LORAIN, Ohio — Lorain police are looking for a man accused of killing another man late Saturday evening. The department was called to an alley behind the 1200 block of Oberlin Avenue and found Gerardo Massari, who had been shot. He was transported to Lorain Mercy Hospital where he died.
LORAIN, OH
Cleveland, OH
Cleveland, OH
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC4 Columbus

16-year-old dead after shooting in Mansfield: police

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WCMH) — A 16-year-old girl was killed Wednesday morning after a shooting in Mansfield, according to the Mansfield Police Department. Police say they received a 911 call from a woman on 100 block of Stewart Ave. just before 9:00am who said to send police before disconnecting. Officers went to the location and heard […]
MANSFIELD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Police identify man killed in Hilltop shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police have identified the man killed in a shooting earlier this week.   According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 3:08 a.m., Monday, officers were called to the 100 block Whitethorne Avenue on the report of shots fired. When officers arrived on scene, they found the male victim, now […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

OSHP: Raid executed at Streetsboro scrap yard

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WJW) — Police cruisers and caution tape could be seen at a local scrap yard Wednesday afternoon. The Streetsboro Police Department and Ohio State Highway Patrol have reportedly executed a search warrant at Allen Alloys and Iron on OH-14. The search is taking place following an “ongoing investigation,” OSHP told FOX 8. We […]
STREETSBORO, OH
WDTN

‘A monster’: Man sentenced for murder of Cleveland landscaper

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Nearly 3 years after Larry Manno was beaten so severely he later died from his injuries, the man charged in his death was sentenced. Manno, 74, was at work at his landscaping business he operated on Buckeye Road in Cleveland for nearly 50 years in September of 2019. Investigators say Sedrick Hawkins […]
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Suspect reportedly admits to shooting man in head in Akron

AKRON, Ohio — Police say they have arrested a man who has confessed to a shooting in the North Hill neighborhood last weekend in which a man was wounded in the head. Dustin Fenwick, 31, is being held in the Summit County Jail on charges of felonious assault and having weapons under disability, according to jail records. Fenwick was taken into custody Tuesday morning at a residence on Hazel Street in Akron.
AKRON, OH

