Infertility Awareness Week: What it means, how to improve your situation

RX-O2 Hyperbaric Clinic is a paid advertiser of Sonoran Living. Aging should be about intelligence, wisdom and grace, not wrinkles, aches and pains. Rx-O2 Hyperbaric clinic, in Glendale, AZ has been using Oxygen under pressure to help heal wounds for over 16 years, but new research shows that Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy may just be the fountain of youth. One of the most promising new studies showed that Hyperbaric Oxygen, or HBOT, can actually make your DNA biologically younger! As we age the ends of our DNBA, called Telomeres, will get shorter and shorter. If you ever wondered how those crime scene investigators determine a suspect's age based on a few strands of hair or flakes of skin, it's the Telomeres they are looking at. Now for the first time we are actually able to increase Telomere length, allowing our DNA to work as it should and decrease dysfunction down to the genetic level.

GLENDALE, AZ ・ 2 HOURS AGO