With LB Help a Priority, UCF Offers LB Branden Jennings from the Transfer Portal

From the Transfer Portal, UCF is looking to bolster its linebacker corps with former Florida prep linebacker Branden Jennings.

ORLANDO - Finding quality depth from the Transfer Portal can happen, but it’s not a guarantee. For UCF, seeing Branden Jennings emerge in the Transfer Portal certainly leans towards being a potential big-time addition to the roster. There are some unknowns, however.

Jennings already transferred to Kansas State. Thus, his one immediate eligibility transfer has taken place. It’s not yet known if Jennings would need to sit out the 2022 season or if a petition with the NCAA would clear Jennings for play this fall regardless of which institution he lands with. There’s certainly talent to work with for the former Jacksonville (Fla.) Sandalwood prep player and Maryland Terrapin.

During his freshman season at Maryland, Jennings made plays to the tune of 23 total tackles, 17 of which were solo. He also produced one forced fumble, quarterback hurry and one tackle for loss. As a side note, he was teammates with now UCF linebacker Terrence Lewis while the two were in College Park, Md. They are friends and that could help the Knights with Jennings. Most importantly, what Jennings could do after arriving at UCF is intriguing.

With Kadeem Leonard entering the Transfer Portal, UCF’s linebacker depth is pretty close to dire. There’s no way to spin that with the following transfer situation just coming about a few days ago.

There’s certainly Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste that will be a starter at one linebacker position, and that’s where Jennings would likely play as well – at the middle or “MIKE” linebacker spot – as the backup to Jean-Baptiste. Then, he would probably step into the starting role in 2023 when Baptiste heads off for a shot at the NFL.

Jennings is a thumper; he’s an old school middle ‘backer that plays the run very well and he’s also capable of getting out in space to make plays. Adding him to the UCF roster would be a true blessing for the Knights as they need to find at least a couple of transfers with Leonard’s transfer being announced. Still, the UCF offer is a sign of a great option.

Having true freshman Kameron Moore will help in the fall, but he’s not a true big-bodied middle linebacker. His role will probably be more about being in a nickel package for his freshman season. That’s the same with UCF’s other long-term linebacker prospect, TJ Bullard , as he’s probably destined for a year of getting bigger at his current size of 185-pounds. He will likely start out at the Knight position which is a combination of a safety and linebacker that often plays over the slot receiver. In short, UCF needs another true middle linebacker. Then again, the Knights need quite a bit of help at linebacker.

Overall, UCF could really use a transfer at each of the three positions – middle, weak side and the Knight position – to help provide depth in games as well as help bridge the gap when a player is banged up. There's still plenty of time for that to happen as the Transfer Portal is a quick way to change the UCF depth chart at any position.

UCF Recruiting News and Prospect Profiles

Inside The Knights : YouTube - Facebook - Twitter - Spotify - Apple - Instagram

College Football Recruiting Coverage : YouTube - Facebook - Twitter

Recent Articles From Inside The Knights

April 28th Recruiting Run Down: The State of Florida and the NFL Draft

Why Jameson Williams is Worth Trading Up

Spring Practice Tour: Venice Indians

Knights Add Linebacker Kris Moll from the University of Alabama-Birmingham

Spring Practice Tour: Wharton Wildcats

Why the Spring Evaluation Period is so Vital to the UCF Recruiting Efforts

Evaluating the State of Florida's Special 2023 WR Class

UCF LB Cole Joyce Enters Transfer Portal, More Questions for UCF LB Depth

What’s Happening at LB this Fall and with Recruiting?

Opinion: Here's Why NFL Teams Should Look to Draft UCF DT Kalia Davis

Podcast: What’s Next For UCF Football?

UCF Commitment Film Review: OT Jamal Meriweather

UCF Lands Georgia High School Offensive Tackle Jamal Meriweather

Post UCF Spring Game Predictions: Quarterback

UCF Recruiting Continues to Roll