Neonatal Resuscitation Program does not recommend placental transfusion in depressed preterm neonates. Our objectives were to study the effect of delayed cord clamping (DCC) with ventilation for 5"‰min (DCCV, n-5), umbilical cord milking (UCM) without ventilation (n-6), UCM with ventilation (UCMV, n-6), early cord clamping followed by ventilation (ECCV, n-6) on red cell volume (RCV), and hemodynamic changes in asphyxiated preterm lambs. Twenty-three preterm lambs at 127"“128 days gestation were randomized to DCCV, UCM, UCMV, and ECCV. We defined asphyxia as heart rate <100/min.

