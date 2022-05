The undercard has been set for Showtime’s pay-per-view event featuring Gervonta Davis and Rolando Romero at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on May 28, 2022. Leading the way, seasoned veteran Erislandy Lara will share the ring with Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan in 12-round middleweight bout. Lara is looking to continue his winning ways after knocking out Thomas “Cornflake” LaManna in 80 seconds last this year. His opponent, O’Sullivan, is also a seasoned veteran with fights against Jamie Mungia, Billy Joe Saunders and Chris Eubank Jr.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO