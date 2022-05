When we think about “freedom” in our great country, we often think about the rights and liberties we exercise on a daily basis – like those outlined in the First Amendment of our Constitution. While the world watches on as freedom and democracy are under attack in Europe, Americans are reminded that the freedoms we enjoy every day were fought and sacrificed for; defended by men and women who bravely raised their hands to join a cause bigger than themselves. Those who bravely protected our country over the decades—our nation’s veterans – deserve an immense amount of gratitude. Alabama alone is home to more than 400,000 veterans. One of the things that inspires me the most in my conversations with our veterans is their unwavering declaration that, regardless of any war, injuries, or post-war struggles, they would gladly do it all over again because they believe that America is worth fighting for.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO