Daviess County Arrest Report

POSEY CO., Ind. (WEHT) – A joint press release states that on the morning of April 14, the Posey County Drug Task Force’s “Operation Bryan” concluded with 14 drug offenders charged with committing drug dealing and other drug-related offenses in Posey County. The press release says that “Operation Bryan” was a 9-month undercover drug operation […]
GREENWOOD, Ind. – Jurors found a Greenwood man guilty of molesting an 8-year-old child. Richard Huffman, 53, faced a single count of child molesting as a Level 4 felony. The jury deliberated for about four hours before returning a guilty verdict Wednesday afternoon. Huffman initially faced a Level 1 felony. However, prosecutors realized there had […]
A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
Home Improvement Contractor Arrested for TheftIndiana State Police. Indiana State Police initiated a criminal investigation in March after receiving a complaint from a Vincennes homeowner that a home improvement contractor had failed to make repairs after being paid over $19,000.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida sheriff showed no one is exempt from the law, not even his own daughter. The Daily Mail reports Franklin County Sheriff A.J. Smith arrested his daughter last week for trafficking methamphetamine. The arrest happened after a narcotics investigation involving Smith’s daughter, 38-year-old Kristen Kent, and an unrelated woman, 25-year-old […]
WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) — Two people have been charged in the shooting death of a man in Missouri during the weekend. Brandon Nodine, 28, of Warrensburg, and a 17-year-old suspect were arrested and charged after Clifford Heffele, 47, was found dead from several gunshot wounds on Sunday at a rural Warrensburg home, Johnson County Sheriff Scott Munsterman said in a Facebook post.
SPOKANE, Wash. — A woman was found dead in her home in Okanogan County yesterday night after the Sheriff’s Office responded to a domestic dispute, according to a press release from the Okanagan County Sheriff’s Office. 46 year-old Siri Zosel had reportedly been dead for two days...
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (AP) — State police say the body of a young boy found over the weekend in southern Indiana was contained inside a hard suitcase. Sgt. Carey Huls said Tuesday that the suitcase has a distinctive Las Vegas design on its front and back. A Washington County resident hunting mushrooms found the body around […]
GARY, Ind. — The death of an Indiana woman whose remains were found this week has been ruled an accident. The Lake County Coroner’s Office said 23-year-old Ariana Taylor suffered trauma consistent with a car crash complicated with drowning. The findings are preliminary, and other results are pending, reported WGN. Taylor’s family last saw her […]
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. — The Missouri Highway Patrol (MHP) released the official crash report from an overnight accident involving a semi-truck that slammed into an overpass bridge along Interstate 44 in Jasper County. The two-vehicle accident, involving a Hobby Lobby semi-truck and a 2015 Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up truck, happened just after 9:00 p.m. last […]
RADCLIFF, Ky. — It's been more than two weeks since the body of Lana Jantz was found in a shed on her property on Oak Drive in Hardin County. A 16-year-old boy was arrested and charged with complicity in murder. "This case is still under investigation, still tying up...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo. — About 8 p.m. Friday evening, April 15, reports near Mount Vernon regarding a tractor trailer overturned blocking all westbound lanes of I-44. First responders were dispatched emergency along with Lawrence County Sheriff’s Deputies. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. The tractor trailer had crashed...
VIGO COUNTY (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: Three people were taken to the hospital following a Three-vehicle crash involving a dump truck that caused a traffic backup Wednesday in Terre Haute. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, failure to yield the right of way was the cause of the crash. The crash occurred at approximately 4:35 […]
UNION COUNTY, Ky. (WEHT) – A Morganfield man and a Uniontown man have been arrested on drug charges. The Union County Sheriff’s Office, alongside other law enforcement agencies, have been involved in a lengthy narcotics investigation including Jack “Nick” Creighton of Morganfield, Kentucky and Aaron Tate of Uniontown, Kentucky. UCSO says law enforcement agencies conducted […]
SELLERSBURG, Ind. — The death of a little boy in southern Indiana garnered national attention after police revealed his body was found inside a suitcase. The weekend discovery in Washington County has baffled local investigators, who’ve set up a tip line and released disturbing new details. Here’s what we know so far. How was the […]
