Cold Case Walk for man shot on Conkey Avenue in 1972
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – A Rochester group called #coldcasefiles will be hosting a walk Saturday at noon on Conkey Avenue near Avenue B. The group will be searching for information related to the cold case murder of Jose Bas. Bas was shot on November 1, 1972 in the Conkey Avenue area. He died from his injuries 27 days later.
