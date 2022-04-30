2022 NFL Draft tracker: Every player taken in Round 2

View the original article to see embedded media.

Round 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft is in the books.

After an eventful first round to kick things off in Las Vegas, we saw a slew of elite defensive players hear their name called, including a record five Georgia defensive players, the most of any school in the common draft era.

But as the second day kicked off, there was still a ton of elite, blue-chip talent available on both sides of the ball.

What did the second round hold in store for the future of the NFL?

2022 NFL Draft: Tracking every Round 2 pick

33. Buccaneers: Logan Hall Where he plays: Defensive line School: Houston NFL Draft scouting report: "Hard-working, two-year starter with projectable frame and developmental traits whose best positional fit could be in the eye of the beholder. Hall played defensive tackle in college, but his playing style and physical profile are better suited for defensive end in a 3-4 alignment. "He's segmented and a little gradual in his attack, but flashes violent hands and forward charge as an interior rusher. Improvement lies ahead for Hall, but he needs a scheme fit and extended runway as a rotational lineman."

34. Packers: Christian Watson Where he plays: Wide receiver School: Western Michigan NFL Draft scouting report: "A receiver prospect with intriguing measurables and a strong belief in the team aspect of the game, Watson possesses an alluring combination of size and speed. He showed off improved route running and catch strength in 2021. "He is much more gifted than his opposition was at NDSU and needs to prove he can elevate his game against bigger, faster players at the next level. He plays hard and fast but needs to add a few more pounds and learn to impose his frame on the coverage. He's a field-stretching option requiring a linear route tree and projects as a capable WR3/4 with more work."

35. Titans: Roger McCreary Where he plays: Defensive back School: Auburn NFL Draft scouting report: "Press-man cornerback with physical limitations that could create occasional roller-coaster matchups on Sundays. McCreary is aggressive, with the play strength to bully the release and alter route timing. "He lacks fluidity in lateral transitions from off-man and lacks make-up burst to stay connected to cross-country routes. Tall receivers have advantages on jump balls and fades, but finding catch space will be a chore for opponents when he's in phase on vertical routes. He has average starting talent as a CB2/3 but needs to operate in a scheme that allows him to play hugged-up coverage, limiting operating space for wideouts."

36. Jets: Breece Hall Where he plays: Running back School: Iowa State NFL Draft scouting report: "Will give NFL evaluators early starter vibes with his blend of size, power and creativity. Hall isn't very sudden in tight quarters but gets better as the run play progresses with good vision and an above-average sense for how to beat second-level tacklers. "He has surprising build-up speed once he's in the open field but might not have the instant gas to become a plus outside runner. His running style is willful when it needs to be and he's adept at moving the chains on "got to have it" short-yardage carries. Hall has full-package, three-down talent with surprisingly soft hands out of the backfield and should find early touches as a Day 2 draft pick with above-average potential."

37. Texans: Jalen Pitre Where he plays: Defensive back School: Baylor NFL Draft scouting report: "Pitre is a coach's dream with exceptional competitive drive and desired intangibles for teams where locker room culture matters. He became an impact player in Baylor coach Dave Aranda's 'Star' position but he might not have the physical tools to stay in a similar role as a pro. "He's a little tight in his lowers, which could impact his success in man coverage. He might benefit from a scheme that allows him to play with more linear pursuit. Pitre played well at the Reese's Senior Bowl and tested well at the NFL Scouting Combine and his pro day."

38. Falcons: Arnold Ebiketie Where he plays: Edge School: Penn State NFL Draft scouting report: "Purposeful rusher with good length. Ebiketie is quiet to the edge with accurate, active hands and a pressure percentage worthy of projection. He's not bendy and loose but uses body lean and skilled hands to grease the edge and access the pocket. "He will need to keep adding to his bag of tricks as a pocket hunter, as he lacks the base and body type to hold his ground and plug up run games on a consistent basis. Ebiketie could see action as a sub-package pass rusher early in his career. He has the potential to find starting reps as a 3-4 rush linebacker in the future."

39. Bears: Kyler Gordon Where he plays: Defensive back School: Washington NFL Draft scouting report: "Cornerback who comes with an elite, high-performance engine but a GPS still in the process of loading. Gordon's dynamic athletic qualities will show up in testing, but more importantly, they are all over his tape. "His blend of play strength and explosive burst affects the passing game from press, off-man and zone coverages. He plays with an alpha demeanor and hitting is definitely part of his overall package. Gordon lacks polish and needs to play with better route recognition and anticipation, but if those elements click, his ball production could be near the top of the league as one of the top playmakers in the game."

40. Seahawks: Boye Mafe Where he plays: Defensive end School: Minnesota NFL Draft scouting report: "Mafe's evaluation requires the evaluator to focus more closely on the flashes than just the play-to-play action. His combination of rare explosive measurables with average fundamentals could make for a perfect storm of rapid development once he gets focused skill work at the pro level. "His footwork is average and he lacks desired instincts as a rusher, but pairing efficient hand work with twitchy upper-body power could turn him into a productive rush bully. He has the traits and toughness to develop into an above-average starter as a 4-3 base end."

41. Seahawks: Kenneth Walker Where he plays: Running back School: Michigan State NFL Draft scouting report: "Walker is a compact back with a very powerful, sturdy base. He can find his own yards with twitchy directional change when run-blocking breaks down and possesses plus-rated contact balance to add on to his yardage throughout the game. "Walker is a very determined runner who is more reactive than instinctive, which leads to wild shifts in his rush track. He can handle RB1 workload in terms of carries but needs work as a third-down option. Walker would benefit from better rush-track discipline, but his explosiveness and unpredictable style should still lead to success as a future starter."

42. Vikings: Andrew Booth Where he plays: Defensive back School: Clemson NFL Draft scouting report: "A press/zone combo corner with good size and length, Booth plays with an urgent, competitive nature. He has the strength, balance and foot agility to press and slow the release. He has limited starting experience, though. He will need more development to prevent route specialists from manipulating his feet and hips. "Booth has the ball-tracking and play strength to find and maintain top-dog positioning through catch tries. He's more effective in off coverage underneath than tight man. He needs to play more football, but his ball-hawking instincts, burst to close and toughness in run support will be very appealing for zone teams looking for an upgrade at cornerback."

43. Giants: Wan'Dale Robinson Where he plays: Wide receiver School: Kentucky NFL Draft scouting report: "Robinson will be tabbed as a slot receiver but that is underselling his potential. He's sudden and slick with an ability to make plays from a variety of alignments. He has gadget potential and can function as a dump-and-run target, acting as an extension of the running game. "A lack of length and play strength could be a concern until he tightens up the route-running to prevent contested catches. He's much lighter than Deebo Samuel, but the competitiveness, acceleration and run-after-catch talent could have teams eyeing a somewhat similar usage for Robinson in the future."

44. Texans: John Metchie Where he plays: Wide receiver School: Alabama NFL Draft scouting report: "NFL slot projection with good polish but a lack of noteworthy elements in his game. Metchie has decent size but average play speed. He's proficient in more sophisticated routes but lacks explosiveness to separate and will have to prove he can become a more physical wideout to win contested catches at the pro level. "He can play multiple receiver spots and has the ability to take what the scheme provides him. As long as his recovery from an ACL tear goes smoothly, Metchie has a chance to become a starting slot receiver with a relatively modest ceiling."

45. Ravens: David Ojabo Where he plays: Edge School: Michigan NFL Draft scouting report: "Emerging edge defender who should see a substantial leap in play consistency with more time to work on his technique and learn the game. The upside is evident, despite his inexperience. At times, the run tape can be a rough study, but it improved as the 2021 season progressed. "Ojabo's rush approach is fairly sophisticated with the feet and agility to juke, stutter, spin and race his way past offensive tackles. He's not ready to take on pro run blockers, but Ojabo is in the early stages of his physical and play development. The Achilles tear he suffered at his pro day is likely to hurt his draft stock, but it will be hard for teams to pass on his upside if he remains available in the second round."

46. Lions: Josh Paschal Where he plays: Edge School: Kentucky NFL Draft scouting report: "Fully grown defender with the play strength and versatility to contribute in odd or even fronts. Paschal's urgent, full-tilt demeanor helps him control his fair share of engagements, but it also leads to occasional lapses in footwork and balance. He's like a block of granite at the point of attack with low pads and a heavy anchor. "He has the twitch to see-and-shed against single blocks and the range to make a tackle a gap away. His face-up rush style lacks elusiveness and will see limited success off the edge, but his snap quickness fits perfectly as an interior rusher in sub-packages. Paschal might never be a star, but he's a good future starter with winning character that coaches and fans will grow to love."

47. Commanders: Phidarian Mathis Where he plays: Defensive tackle School: Alabama NFL Draft scouting report: "Scheme-versatile wide body with long arms and solid technique at the point of attack. Mathis is a Nick Saban-style run-plugger with powerful hands and a dense anchor. He comes into the league ready for two-gapping duties. "He's more effective against downhill rush attacks than move-blocking schemes, but he's more a piece of the front than a standout playmaker. He can push the pocket on early down passing plays but is likely to come off the field on passing downs. Mathis should compete for early playing time as a 4-3/3-4 nose or as a five-technique."

48. Bears: Jaquan Brisker Where he plays: Safety School: Penn State NFL Draft scouting report: " Athletic safety prospect whose versatility and toughness will endear him to coaches during the evaluation process. Brisker continued to pick up elements of the defensive scheme and his play has steadily transformed from hesitant in 2019 to downright instinctive in 2021. "He has the versatility to become a moving chess piece in a variety of coverages and has the size and talent to match up with both "Y" and "F" tight ends. He played with a banged-up shoulder in 2021 so his 2020 tape is a clearer indicator of his run support acumen. Brisker is an ascending talent with the NFL traits to become a long-time starter as a Day 2 draft pick."

49. Saints: Alontae Taylor Where he plays: Cornerback School: Tennessee NFL Draft scouting report: "Long-limbed cornerback with the size and top-end speed for bump-and-run duties on bigger targets. He also has the length and anticipation for teams emphasizing Cover 2/Cover 3. He's confident and feisty but allows separation from off-man coverage due to his high-cut frame and leggy transitions. "He does a nice job of reading quarterbacks and making his way to the throw but his burst to close is slightly below average and might offer limited pass-breakup production. Taylor is a dependable backup with eventual starting potential whose special teams talent could push him ahead of similar cornerbacks."

50. Patriots: Tyquan Thornton Where he plays: Wide receiver School: Baylor NFL Draft scouting report: "There is a lot to like about Thornton's game, including his instincts, long speed and ability to create separation on the move. He's a vertical threat with the speed and poise to win deep and has an excellent feel for maintaining spacing when working against zone coverage. "He's skinny and linear, which is a bad combination in defeating strong press-man corners on the next level. The poise and catch radius will work in his favor, but the success rate on contested catches will be lower than teams like, based upon his history and physical traits."

51. Eagles: Cam Jurgens Where he plays: Center School: Nebraska NFL Draft scouting report: "Center prospect with a lack of desired measurables and position versatility that could cap his draft value. Jurgens is quick with above-average athleticism but needs to harness his energy and play with better control in the early stages of the rep to improve his strike zone and success rate. "He's a bit of a leaner in pass protection and could struggle to find his anchor against rugged bull rushers. He can play in a variety of run schemes and has backup talent."

52. Steelers: George Pickens Where he plays: Wide receiver School: Georgia NFL Draft scouting report: "Lanky perimeter wideout with exciting ball skills but in desperate need of additional play strength and a clean bill of health. Resilient to make it back so quickly after an ACL tear, but needs to show quick-cutting ability for route-running. Pickens possesses borderline elite ball skills with in-air adjustments, strong hands and an enormous catch radius. "However, he fails to put defenders on his hip and command the catch space to make his work less cluttered. The routes need more polish and physicality but he has the athletic ability to become a viable target on all three levels with a little wider gap between ceiling and floor than NFL teams might like."

53. Colts: Alec Pierce Where he plays: Wide receiver School: Cincinnati NFL Draft scouting report: "Pierce was a mismatch as a deep-ball target at Cincinnati, but is more likely to be tabbed as a possession receiver with the ability to create some downfield trouble as a pro. He plays a physical brand of ball and has combat-catch toughness, which is important because he's not an elusive route runner. "He can work underneath or challenge a bigger, slower cornerback deep, but the route tree is going to be limited. Some players have traits that don't show up on the field, but Pierce utilizes both his physical and athletic gifts. He has backup potential with zone-beater and red-zone value, and will likely play on special teams."

54. Chiefs: Skyy Moore Where he plays: Wide receiver School: Western Michigan NFL Draft scouting report: "Productive three-year starter with decent athleticism and good ball skills but just average separation potential. Moore is courageous working into the teeth of the defense and tenacious to come up with contested catches from anywhere on the field. "He's a one-note route-runner lacking acceleration out of break points but showed off impressive vertical speed at the NFL Scouting Combine. His ball skills and toughness create opportunities as a reliable target and capable route-runner from release to whistle. His best fit is from the slot, but long-term success will depend on his ability to keep fine-tuning his craft."

55. Cardinals: Trey McBride Where he plays: Tight end School: Colorado State NFL Draft scouting report: "Two-way tight end with the size, strength and ball skills to help impact games in-line and in space. McBride has room for improvement at the point of attack, but possesses the thickness and determination of a true, in-line blocker. He'll need to improve his angles and play strength to even out the wins and losses against NFL competition. "McBride lacks top-end speed and quickness into the route, but he can snap off route breaks and has the body control and sticky hands to win contested catch battles. Long athletes could suffocate his catch space if he doesn't play with more physicality and aggression during the route. McBride is solid in all phases and should appeal to every team looking for a combination tight end with early starting potential."

56. Cowboys: Sam Williams Where he plays: Edge School: Ole Miss NFL Draft scouting report: "Despite his troubling performance versus the run, Williams' pass-rush flashes tend to leave a more lasting impression. He was often overmatched and pummeled at the point of attack, failing to play with the effort and grit needed to stand up to SEC linemen. "As a rusher, he gets off the ball quickly and attacks the pocket with the bend and hand work to gain entry into the backfield from a variety of angles. He projects as a potentially dangerous sub-package rusher who will need to get stronger and more competitive against the run if he wants to be considered for early down snaps."

57. Buccaneers: Luke Goedeke Where he plays: Offensive line School: Central Michigan NFL Draft scouting report: "Tight end turned tackle whose final landing spot could be at guard due to a lack of necessary length. Goedeke is a rancorous run blocker with a talent for rooting opponents off the spot. He balances a surly field demeanor with above-average technique and frequently sustains and finishes the block like an NFL veteran. "He has put the time in to build out his frame but shorter arms will offer matchup challenges from time to time. Goedeke had a strong 2021 season against modest competition, but his strengths profile well as a good starter with the ability to make an impact sooner rather than later."

58. Falcons: Troy Andersen Where he plays: Linebacker School: Montana State NFL Draft scouting report: "Intriguing 'do-everything' prospect with unusual versatility that could see him getting reps in all three phases. Andersen has good size and toughness with the ball in his hands, but he's transitioned to a full-time linebacker role. "However, he's still inexperienced at the position, which shows in his instincts and technique at that spot. Despite those concerns, he was an extremely productive playmaker, using his physical tools and motor to shine. Teams will likely look to grow Andersen's linebacker IQ while playing him as a core special-teamer, but he might have potential on packaged plays on offense.

59. Vikings: Ed Ingram Where he plays: Offensive guard School: LSU NFL Draft scouting report: "Guard prospect with an up-and-down 2021 that muddies his evaluation headed into this year's draft. Ingram's run blocking is a notch below his pass protection and might not be an area where he improves enough as a pro. He lacks prototypical girth and bend for leverage and power at the point of attack, and his motor to sustain blocks is inconsistent. "However, teams with patchy pass protection along their interior could bump Ingram up their board due to his consistent work in protecting the pocket. Ingram's physical and play profiles are a bit mismatched, which could have him drifting between starter and backup during his career."

60. Bengals: Cam Taylor-Britt Where he plays: Cornerback School: Nebraska NFL Draft scouting report: "Compact, muscular zone corner with aggressive ball challenges but angles of attack that lead to troubling results. The size and traits are enticing, but he gives away too many yards due to poor pursuit angles. Taylor-Britt has the feet and athletic ability to pounce on throws when allowed to park and read play design from zone. "He gets burned by double moves but showed off his impressive recovery speed at the NFL Scouting Combine. He has safety experience but lacks consistency as a tackler to be trusted at the position. Taylor-Britt has the tools to stick it out at cornerback, but feast/famine play creates a buyer-beware tag."

61. 49ers: Drake Jackson Where he plays: Edge School: USC NFL Draft scouting report: "Jackson lacks play strength but has the frame to add muscle and mass. He's a loose-limbed, restless pass rusher with the activity level to find angles and openings in both his primary and secondary rush. "However, he lacks successful counters to do it consistently against stronger tackles. Jackson also lacks the take-on toughness and functional anchor needed to hold up at the point on run downs. He has developmental rush potential, but needs a major upgrade in grit and technique against the run."

62. Chiefs: Bryan Cook Where he plays: Defensive back School: Cincinnati NFL Draft scouting report: "Skilled enforcer with the size, toughness and instincts to put his stamp on the game in a variety of ways. Cook plays with the confidence and consistency of a pro safety and loves to run and hit. His blend of football intelligence, athleticism and physicality makes him an ideal fit for matchup-oriented defenses looking for versatile back-end chameleons. "He can be used as an add-on run defender, match up on 'F' tight ends or play on the back-end. Cook needs to answer questions about his speed and play with focus and leverage as an open-field tackler, but he's reliable and talented. He could become a good starter early in his career."

63. Bills: James Cook Where he plays: Running back School: Georgia NFL Draft scouting report: "Change-of-pace runner with vision and flow but a lack of functional play strength. The younger brother of Vikings running back Dalvin Cook, James has his brother's one-cut talent and ability to stack cuts seamlessly through the second level. "However, he is missing his big brother's build, contact balance and toughness between the tackles, which will surely cap expectations and asks from an NFL club. His slashing style fits with outside zone and toss plays. He can also be used as a mismatch option as a pass-catcher. Cook has big-play ability but is unlikely to see his carry count get very high."