Public Health

Ozzy Osbourne has been diagnosed with COVID-19

By Rina Torchinsky
WEKU
WEKU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=215WMQ_0fP5IXUy00

Ozzy Osbourne has been diagnosed with COVID-19, his wife Sharon Osbourne said on The Talk UK .

"I am very worried about Ozzy right now," Sharon Osbourne said tearfully on the talk show she began hosting just three days before sharing the news of her husband's diagnosis. "We've gone two years without him catching COVID and it's just Ozzy's luck he would get it now."

She said she is taking off time from the show to care for her 73-year-old husband, an original member of Black Sabbath and star of The Osbournes , a reality show with his family.

"It will take me a week to get my old man back on his feet again and I will be back in a week," Sharon Osbourne said.

In January 2020, Ozzy Osbourne, revealed that he has Parkinson's disease, which has no cure. Sharon Osbourne told Good Morning America that it wasn't "a death sentence by any stretch of the imagination."

When she gets back to see her husband, she said she wants to "hold him and kiss him with about three masks on."

Lori Lapoint
2d ago

stay strong get well soon prayers sent for you and your family hugs 🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️💟💟💟💟💟💟💟💟💟💟💟💟💟🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

Mike Jimenez
2d ago

I know it would be really easy to make a joke about him right now but that's not what we are here for as human beings. He has my support this is not always a joke on this channel seems like he has a nice family although not my type of music.

NO Rumors just facts
2d ago

Agree, people are so rude and uncaring anymore. To self centered. Weather you like him or not I wouldn't make light of his dealing with this virus.

CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
