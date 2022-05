While Apple’s lineup of phones is impressive, they also tend to be expensive, and even their newest iPhone SE 2022, a model ostensibly marketed as affordable, can still be pretty expensive given that it starts at $430. Thankfully, older models of iPhones are still going around, including this refurbished iPhone SE 2 from Gamestop that even gives you a discount down to $284 from $400. That’s a pretty substantial discount and one of the better iPhone deals we’ve seen lately.

