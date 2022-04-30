ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Izard County, AR

Area man charged with manslaughter following altercation in vehicle

By Staff
KTLO
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlexander Rouse (Photo courtesy of Izard County Sheriff’s Office) An area man is charged with manslaughter after allegedly driving off the road at a high rate of speed with another male hanging on to the driver door and the steering wheel. Thirty-year-old Alexander Rouse is in the Izard County Detention Center...

www.ktlo.com

Kait 8

Man accused of manslaughter in fatal fentanyl overdose

WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A White County man faces a manslaughter charge after investigators said he sold pills containing fentanyl, causing multiple overdoses and death. White County sheriff’s deputies arrested Jonathan Shaver, 30, on Friday, April 22, for alleged distribution of illicit substances resulting in the death of the user.
WHITE COUNTY, AR
KYTV

Wright County man charged with 11 felonies over drugs and guns, arrested in ‘high-risk’ warrant

WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Wright County man is behind bars and charged with 11 felonies illegal possession and sales of drugs and guns. Prosecutors have charged Troy A. Littlejohn, 55, of Norwood, with four counts of possession of a controlled substance, four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, one count of manufacturing a controlled substance, one count of unlawful use of a firearm and one count of resisting arrest.
WRIGHT COUNTY, MO
KHBS

Fort Smith driver charged with manslaughter after deadly wreck

The county prosecutor is charging a Fort Smith man with manslaughter after a wreck killed another man. Alejandro Carrillo, 39, crashed his truck into a car at Highway 271 and Mable Avenue at about 2 a.m. on Wednesday, April 27, according to a police report. The driver of the car,...
FORT SMITH, AR
whiterivernow.com

Authorities: Man facing charges after fatal altercation

Authorities say one man is dead and another man is charged with manslaughter after an incident Thursday night in Izard County. Court documents filed Friday say Izard County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Hawk Lane in Horseshoe Bend on April 28 after being notified of “…a vehicular accident involving an injured pedestrian.”
IZARD COUNTY, AR
KFVS12

Police: Murder suspect died by suicide following chase

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Investigators say the man who turned a gun on himself following a high-speed chase Monday night through Paragould was accused in a Fulton County murder. The chase ended in a crash on Highway 412 (West Kingshighway) near the Goodwill and Aldi stores. On Tuesday morning, Fulton...
PARAGOULD, AR
WREG

Arkansas police officer fired after allegedly trying to buy drugs

WYNNE, Ark. – – A Wynne, Arkansas police officer is off the job after investigators say committed a crime. They say 36-year-old Candace Cole tried to buy drugs while off-duty in the Woodruff County area Monday.  Wynne police found out about the alleged incident and referred the case to the First Judicial District Drug Task […]
WYNNE, AR
CBS News

Man confesses to killing woman in 2001, leads police to body: "She was still there in the same suitcase he had put her in"

Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
BESSEMER, AL
NewsBreak
Public Safety
MyArkLaMiss

MISSING PERSON: Arkansas police are searching for missing teen

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Arkansas State Police are currently searching for 17-year-old Trynytee Case. Case was last seen in the Exchange Street parking deck in Hot Springs, Ark. on Monday, April 18, 2022, around 9:15 PM, after leaving work. She was last seen wearing a blue hoodie with the logo “pour some sugar on […]
HOT SPRINGS, AR
CBS Baltimore

Police Announce 3 Men, 4 Women Of Interest In Death Of Fells Point Bouncer

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning. Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital. Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release: female 1a, BPD female 2, BPD female 3 and male 2, BPD female 4, BPD male 1, BPD male 2a, BPD male 3a, BPD Male 3b, BPD Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100. Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000. Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
KOLR10 News

Police ID victim in Tuesday’s deadly crash, driver arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department has released details regarding a fatal pedestrian-involved crash on April 26. A silver SUV, traveling northbound on Kansas Expressway, drove onto the median in the area of Kansas Expressway and Division Street at about 5:33 a.m. Tuesday and struck a pedestrian waiting for traffic to clear before crossing […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO

