Area man charged with manslaughter following altercation in vehicle
By Staff
KTLO
3 days ago
Alexander Rouse (Photo courtesy of Izard County Sheriff’s Office) An area man is charged with manslaughter after allegedly driving off the road at a high rate of speed with another male hanging on to the driver door and the steering wheel. Thirty-year-old Alexander Rouse is in the Izard County Detention Center...
WHITE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A White County man faces a manslaughter charge after investigators said he sold pills containing fentanyl, causing multiple overdoses and death. White County sheriff’s deputies arrested Jonathan Shaver, 30, on Friday, April 22, for alleged distribution of illicit substances resulting in the death of the user.
WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A Wright County man is behind bars and charged with 11 felonies illegal possession and sales of drugs and guns. Prosecutors have charged Troy A. Littlejohn, 55, of Norwood, with four counts of possession of a controlled substance, four counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, one count of manufacturing a controlled substance, one count of unlawful use of a firearm and one count of resisting arrest.
The county prosecutor is charging a Fort Smith man with manslaughter after a wreck killed another man. Alejandro Carrillo, 39, crashed his truck into a car at Highway 271 and Mable Avenue at about 2 a.m. on Wednesday, April 27, according to a police report. The driver of the car,...
Authorities say one man is dead and another man is charged with manslaughter after an incident Thursday night in Izard County. Court documents filed Friday say Izard County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to Hawk Lane in Horseshoe Bend on April 28 after being notified of “…a vehicular accident involving an injured pedestrian.”
A young father who was caught driving while unlicensed has claimed he was rushing his baby son to the hospital after a health scare. Slade James Watson, 25, from Deception Bay north of Brisbane was pulled over by police about 1.45pm on November 10 last year. He made the decision...
An Indiana couple has been arrested after authorities say that they starved their 2-month-old son to death. PEOPLE confirms that Caylin Monroe, 23, and Jakob Scott, 22, have each been charged with murder and neglect of a dependent resulting in death. According to News 14, the investigation began in February...
A juvenile has been arrested in connection with the death of Lily Peters, the 10-year-old girl whose body was found Monday morning in a wooded area in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin, police said in a press conference on Tuesday evening. "Earlier this evening we arrested a juvenile suspect in this case,"...
A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Investigators say the man who turned a gun on himself following a high-speed chase Monday night through Paragould was accused in a Fulton County murder. The chase ended in a crash on Highway 412 (West Kingshighway) near the Goodwill and Aldi stores. On Tuesday morning, Fulton...
WYNNE, Ark. – – A Wynne, Arkansas police officer is off the job after investigators say committed a crime. They say 36-year-old Candace Cole tried to buy drugs while off-duty in the Woodruff County area Monday. Wynne police found out about the alleged incident and referred the case to the First Judicial District Drug Task […]
Police in Alabama say a South Carolina truck driver has confessed to killing a woman who disappeared 21 years ago and to hiding her body in a suitcase. Police in Bessemer, Alabama told news outlets that South Carolina native Brian Jones traveled back to Alabama last month and admitted to killing 41-year-old Janet Luxford in 2001. He then led investigators to a green suitcase with bones inside, police said.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (KTVE/KARD) — The Leland Police Department is asking for help in locating Roosevelt Smith, Kervin Bryant, and Drake Harrison for a fatal shooting on April 24, 2022, at Dodge’s Store on Highway 82 in Leland, Miss. If you know the whereabouts of Smith, Bryant, and Harrison, call Leland Police at 662-686-7233 or […]
HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — Arkansas State Police are currently searching for 17-year-old Trynytee Case. Case was last seen in the Exchange Street parking deck in Hot Springs, Ark. on Monday, April 18, 2022, around 9:15 PM, after leaving work. She was last seen wearing a blue hoodie with the logo “pour some sugar on […]
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police released images Tuesday of seven people of interest in the fatal shooting of a Fells Point bouncer early Monday morning.
Marco Nunez, the 30-year-old bouncer of Rodos Bar, was found with multiple gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of Thames Street around 1 a.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at Johns Hopkins Hospital.
Homicide detectives are looking to identify and question three men and four women pictured in a release:
female 1a, BPD
female 2, BPD
female 3 and male 2, BPD
female 4, BPD
male 1, BPD
male 2a, BPD
male 3a, BPD
Male 3b, BPD
Baltimore Police urge anyone who recognizes the people to call detectives at (410) 396-2100.
Governor Larry Hogan on Tuesday announced the state will match the Metro Crime Stoppers’ $8,000 reward for information in the slaying, doubling the reward to $16,000.
Tips can be sent to Metro Crime Stoppers Maryland at 1-866-756-2587.
How was a man in a Louisiana prison who was supposed to be on suicide watch allowed to smoke insecticide, leading to his death?. That's the question Jennifer Bartie wants answered. The man was her son, 37-year-old Javon Kennerson, who died in December 2020 several weeks after falling into a sudden and severe mental health emergency.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Springfield Police Department has released details regarding a fatal pedestrian-involved crash on April 26. A silver SUV, traveling northbound on Kansas Expressway, drove onto the median in the area of Kansas Expressway and Division Street at about 5:33 a.m. Tuesday and struck a pedestrian waiting for traffic to clear before crossing […]
Comments / 0