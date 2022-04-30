Convicted Sex Offender Caught Taking Pix Of Young Kid In Bathroom

Christopher Dinverno (Photo courtesy Ocean County Jail)

STAFFORD – Police arrested a 39-year-old Barnegat man after a suspicious person was taking pictures of a 7-year-old in a bathroom. It turns out this wasn’t the first time he had done something like this and he is a convicted sex offender under Megan’s Law.

Police said they responded to the Costco in Manahawkin on April 22 where they heard the complaint from the parent. The man was accused of trying to take the pictures of the child underneath the bathroom stall.

With help from Costco Management, the suspect was identified as Christopher Dinverno of Barnegat.

Dinverno was located at the Stafford Diner, at which time he was transported to the Stafford Township Police Department for questioning.

Police then charged Dinverno with Invasion of Privacy and Endangering the Welfare of a Child.

Dinverno is a convicted sex offender under Megan’s Law, subject to Community Supervision for Life.

He was transported to the Ocean County Jail, where he remains lodged.

The Stafford Township Police Department wants to remind the public and the press that all defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.