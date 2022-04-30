ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murfreesboro, TN

MTSU President Sidney McPhee Elected to NCAA Board of Directors for Third Time

By Source Staff
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 3 days ago

Will represent Conference USA on Division I’s top governing body through August 2024

Conference USA announced that Middle Tennessee State University President Sidney A. McPhee will serve as its representative on the NCAA Division I Board of Directors through August 2024.

The Board of Directors is the top governing body for Division I, responsible for strategy and policy and overseeing legislation and management of the division. It focuses on strategic topics in college sports and their relationship to higher education; reviews and approves policies and procedures governing the infractions program; and approves an annual budget.

“Dr. McPhee is an exceptional leader with extensive experience in NCAA governance and we are delighted to have him represent the conference on the NCAA Division I Board of Directors during this extremely complex and challenging time in college athletics,” said C-USA Commissioner Judy MacLeod. “His experience and ability to represent our membership’s views at the national level will provide great value, not only to our conference, but to the overall collegiate landscape.”

This is the third stint on the NCAA board for McPhee, who previously served as a director from 2003 to 2007 and 2010 to 2013.

“I am honored to be elected a third time to the NCAA Division I governing board — and it is an even greater honor to represent Conference USA in this important duty,” McPhee said.

The 24-member board includes 20 presidents and chancellors, one from each of the 10 Football Bowl Subdivision conferences and 10 from the remaining 22 NCAA Football Championship Subdivision and Division I conferences. It also has seats for the chair of the NCAA Division I Council; a faculty athletics representative; a senior woman administrator representative and a student-athlete.

The post MTSU President Sidney McPhee Elected to NCAA Board of Directors for Third Time appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Murfreesboro, TN
College Sports
Murfreesboro, TN
Sports
City
Murfreesboro, TN
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Mtsu#Ncaa Board Of Directors#The Ncaa Division#The Board Of Directors#Division I#C Usa
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
341
Followers
898
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy