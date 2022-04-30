ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Military

Serbia shows off new Chinese missiles in display of military power

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=050u6S_0fP5H6xd00
Serbian Army soldiers stand near the Chinese medium-range missile system FK-3, the latest weapon received by the Serbian Army, during a demonstration of Serbian Army's air defence capabilities, "Shield 2022", at the military airport "Colonel-pilot Milenko Pavlovic" in Batajnica, near Belgrade, Serbia, April 30, 2022. REUTERS/Zorana Jevtic

BATAJNICA, Serbia, April 30 (Reuters) - Serbia on Saturday showed off its new Chinese-made surface-to-air missiles and other military hardware purchased from both Russia and the West, as the country seeks to perform a delicate balancing act over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

Members of the public and the media were invited to the display at the Batajnica military airfield near Belgrade, where Chinese and French missiles were lined up beside Airbus (AIR.PA) helicopters, Chinese-armed drones and Russian MIG-29 jets.

Serbia is striving to balance its partnership with NATO and aspirations to join the European Union with its centuries-old religious, ethnic and political alliance with Russia.

The Chinese FK-3 surface-to-air defence system, similar to Russia's S-300 or the U.S. Patriot system, was purchased by Belgrade in 2019 and delivered earlier this month.

Serbia is currently the only European country to operate the Chinese missile system and CH-92A combat drones.

President Aleksandar Vucic toured Saturday's display flanked by military commanders and watched an aerobatics show featuring overhauled MIG-29 jets donated by Russia in 2017.

"I'm proud of the Serbian army, I'm proud of a great progress," Vucic told a news conference.

"We're going to significantly strengthen our fighter air force ... Serbia is a neutral country and Serbia must find solutions enabling it to preserve its sky and its state."

The delivery of the FK-3 missile system prompted several Western countries, including Germany, to warn Belgrade it expected the Balkan country to align its foreign policy with the EU if it wanted to become a member.

Belgrade has voted against Russia three times at the United Nations but stopped short of imposing sanctions against it.

Serbia's military is loosely based on ex-Soviet technology and Russia is one of its main suppliers. Belgrade is also dependant on natural gas and oil supplies from Russia.

Vucic said Serbia expects to purchase 12 Rafale multipurpose fighter jets from France by the end of the year or early next year, a move seen by political analysts as a sign of Belgrade distancing itself from Russia.

He said Serbia is also negotiating to buy 12 Typhoon combat aircraft from Britain.

Reporting by Reuters TV and Daria Sito-Sucic Writing by Aleksandar Vasovic Editing by Helen Popper

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

How to end the war in Ukraine: Sanctions against Russia won't work — but this might

This piece originally appeared on TomDispatch. As the war in Ukraine heads for its third month amid a rising toll of death and destruction, Washington and its European allies are scrambling, so far unsuccessfully, to end that devastating, globally disruptive conflict. Spurred by troubling images of executed Ukrainian civilians scattered in the streets of Bucha and ruined cities like Mariupol, they are already trying to use many tools in their diplomatic pouches to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin to desist. These range from economic sanctions and trade embargoes to the confiscation of the assets of some of his oligarch cronies and the increasingly massive shipment of arms to Ukraine. Yet none of it seems to be working.
POLITICS
Fox News

Putin may soon face one of his worst strategic nightmares

Despite over two months of trying to bloody and bomb Ukraine into submission to prevent its strategic drift to the west, Vladimir Putin may soon face one of his worst strategic nightmares: the NATO alliance he despises is about to get larger and stronger. And not a minute too soon.
POLITICS
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: US helped Ukraine shoot down Russian plane carrying hundreds of troops

The intelligence the U.S. shared with Ukraine helped it continue to resist Russian invading forces and even shoot down a transport plane carrying hundreds of Russian troops, a new report revealed. According to current and former U.S. officials who spoke with NBC News on Tuesday, the U.S. provided critical intelligence...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missiles#Military Power#Chinese#French#Russian#Nato#The European Union#Serbian
The Independent

Putin could withdraw from Ukraine because of ‘massive’ popularity in Russia, says Boris Johnson

Vladimir Putin is so popular in Russia that he has the “political space” to withdraw his forces from Ukraine, said Boris Johnson.The prime minister said the Russian president still has “massive backing” from his own people despite international outrage over the invasion.“The Russian public overwhelming back Putin,” Mr Johnson told Talk TV. “Therefore he has the political margin for manoeuvre from within Russia … Putin has far more political space to back down, to withdraw.”The PM added: “There could come a point when he could say to the Russian people, ‘The military-technical operation that we launched in Ukraine has...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Australia takes the fight to Russia in Ukraine as video shows nation's prized Bushmasters on the frontlines - and why Putin should be worried

Australia's Bushmaster combat vehicles have been filmed in action by Ukrainian troops defending their homeland against Russia's invasion. Scott Morrison sent 20 of the armoured transport vehicles to Ukraine as part of military support package alongside Western allies. A video posted on Twitter appears to show Ukrainian troops travelling in...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Airbus
Country
Germany
Country
China
Country
Russia
The Independent

Nearly 3,000 of Russia’s notorious Wagner mercenary group have been killed in the war, UK MPs told

Close to 3,000 members of the private military company Wagner Group are believed to have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, British MPs have been told.The statistics were shared with the Commons Foreign Affairs Committee by investigative website Bellingcat’s top official Christo Grozev who confirmed the toll.Citing sources from within the Wagner circle, Mr Grozev said that his investigation website was informed that the numbers fighting alongside the Russian troops were “much higher” than expected, according to a report.MPs were told that close to 8,000 Wagner mercenaries had been deployed in Ukraine. Wagner group...
MILITARY
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the World’s Fastest Warplane

Nearly six weeks after invading Ukraine, Russia, with the world’s second-largest air force, is dueling with Ukraine for air supremacy, with both sides flying some of the fastest fighters in the world. (See how Russia and Ukraine military spending compares to the world.) To identify the fastest warplanes, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed aviation information site […]
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
MSNBC

Can Putin be overthrown or stopped? Assassinations & arrests offer clues on who Putin fears most

The war in Ukraine has put more scrutiny on Vladimir Putin’s long and brutal record of jailing his opposition, killings, and other atrocities, including a new arrest of a figure who has opposed Putin's leadership and, specifically, the war in Ukraine. In this special report, MSNBC’s Ari Melber traces Putin’s record as a brutal dictator, detailing Putin’s censorship; crackdown; and a series of attacks, assassinations, and poisonings -- drawing on reporting, archival footage, and Melber's interview with a former Russian billionaire who was bankrupted, indicted, jailed and exiled by Putin. The report also explores living figures who could pose a challenge to Putin, and how the courage of so many dissident Russians might inspire a stronger response to Putin abroad.April 11, 2022.
POLITICS
The US Sun

Ukrainian spy drones find massive ‘tank graveyard’ ten miles inside Russia underlining shocking scale of Putin’s losses

SPY drones have located a massive “tank graveyard” ten miles inside Russia — further underlining the scale of Vladimir Putin’s battlefield losses. Reconnaissance flights carried out by a Ukrainian intelligence unit based in a secret bunker near the border filmed dozens of pieces of damaged military hardware dumped in a field.
MILITARY
The US Sun

Russia-Ukraine war LIVE – Monster Putin ‘shaking uncontrollably’ in new video as fears grow over state of his health

EVIL Vladimir Putin's health has come under speculation after a new video shows the Russian strongman "shaking uncontrollably". The Russian tyrant's hands trembled violently in a clip showing him greeting Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko at the Kremlin. the footage shows a frail-looking Putin - who in recent weeks has been...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

419K+
Followers
322K+
Post
202M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy