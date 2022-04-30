Tee Morant Gave One Local Minnesota News Channel a Very Colorful Interview After the Grizzlies Series Win

The Memphis Grizzlies beat the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night, 114-106. With the victory the Grizzlies advanced past the first round of the playoffs for the fourth time in franchise history and the for the first time since 2015. After the game ESPN's Malika Andrews interviewed Ja Morant with his father, Tee Morant, and Karl-Anthony Towns ' father, Karl Towns Sr. The two basketball dads became famous friends during the series and had a bet that the loser's father would have to wear the jersey of the winning son.

Things seemed to get a little awkward as the elder Morant tried to make Towns put the jersey on, despite the fact that it clearly wasn't his size, but Towns was a good sport as Ja danced in front of the dads.

That alone would have been a good cap to the series for Tee Morant, but he stuck around after the game waiting for someone else to talk to. Eventually he found Pierre Noujaim of Minneapolis' FOX 9. Morant proceeded to give a colorful interview about the series, Towns not wearing the jersey and how there's no rivalry with Minnesota because Memphis is going to kill everyone.

LaVar Ball obviously walked so Tee Morant could run.

