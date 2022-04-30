ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Tee Morant Gave One Local Minnesota News Channel a Very Colorful Interview After the Grizzlies Series Win

By Stephen Douglas
The Big Lead
The Big Lead
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C2gzA_0fP5GahL00

The Memphis Grizzlies beat the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night, 114-106. With the victory the Grizzlies advanced past the first round of the playoffs for the fourth time in franchise history and the for the first time since 2015. After the game ESPN's Malika Andrews interviewed Ja Morant with his father, Tee Morant, and Karl-Anthony Towns ' father, Karl Towns Sr. The two basketball dads became famous friends during the series and had a bet that the loser's father would have to wear the jersey of the winning son.

Things seemed to get a little awkward as the elder Morant tried to make Towns put the jersey on, despite the fact that it clearly wasn't his size, but Towns was a good sport as Ja danced in front of the dads.

That alone would have been a good cap to the series for Tee Morant, but he stuck around after the game waiting for someone else to talk to. Eventually he found Pierre Noujaim of Minneapolis' FOX 9. Morant proceeded to give a colorful interview about the series, Towns not wearing the jersey and how there's no rivalry with Minnesota because Memphis is going to kill everyone.

LaVar Ball obviously walked so Tee Morant could run.


This article was originally published on thebiglead.com as Tee Morant Gave One Local Minnesota News Channel a Very Colorful Interview After the Grizzlies Series Win .

Comments / 22

Terence Dee Williams
2d ago

Too much libation Brother. You did an awesome job training Ja. Don't be an embarrassment!

Reply
7
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Memphis, TN
Basketball
Local
Minnesota Basketball
Local
Tennessee Sports
City
Memphis, TN
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Memphis, TN
Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Basketball
The Spun

Look: Best Photos Of Alex Rodriguez’s New Girlfriend

Alex Rodriguez appeared to have a good time at the Minnesota Timberwolves game on Tuesday evening. The Minnesota Timberwolves topped the Los Angeles Clippers, 109-104, to secure a spot in the Western Conference playoffs. Rodriguez, who owns part of the NBA franchise, was spotted having a good time on sideline...
MLB
The Big Lead

Stephen A. Smith Wants to Know What the Hell Happened to Ben Simmons' Back

The Brooklyn Nets play the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first night of the NBA's play-in tournament on Tuesday. Ben Simmons will not play and there are conflicting reports about whether or not he will be available to the team should they advance to the traditional NBA Playoffs. After sitting out 10 months, Simmons is dealing with a back injury and Stephen A. Smith wants to know what the hell happened. Smith first questioned the circumstances surrounding Simmons' back injury on Get Up this morning.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ja Morant
WREG

Member of Minnesota Timberwolves party robbed after playoff game

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– We’re working to learn more after a spokesperson with the Minnesota Timberwolves says a member of the NBA teams’ “traveling party” was robbed. This past weekend, the City of Memphis put in place new security measures to ensure everyone’s safety downtown. However, it wasn’t enough to scare off all criminals. The Timberwolves took […]
MEMPHIS, TN
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Karl Towns#News Channel#The Memphis Grizzlies#Espn#Sportscenter
The Big Lead

Ja Morant Had the Dunk of the NBA Playoffs Against the Timberwolves

Ja Morant finally caught a body in the playoffs. Morant threw down one of those hellacious and ill-advised dunks he's constantly trying late in the third quarter of Game 5 against the Minnesota Timberwolves. While Tauren Prince can be seen heading to the exit as Ja collected himself, Malik Beasley stood his ground and paid the ultimate price by becoming a highlight victim.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Big Lead

Kendrick Perkins Calls Ben Simmons 'The Pretty Girl Who Smokes Cigarettes'

The Brooklyn Nets' season is officially over and Ben Simmons did not take the court once. Simmons needed a few months to ramp up after he got traded following months of inactivity but managed to further aggravate his back injury in the process and thus was unable to return to the court in time to help Brooklyn stave off elimination. He now faces another summer of getting blasted by every NBA analyst with screentime.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
The Big Lead

Four Replacements For Kay Adams as 'Good Morning Football' Host

Good Morning Football is losing another key member as Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reports Kay Adams is leaving NFL Network when her contract is up at the end of this month. Per the Post, Adams appears to be a prime candidate to head to Amazon and be one of the faces of their NFL coverage next season:
NFL
The Big Lead

The Big Lead

New York City, NY
33K+
Followers
7K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

The Big Lead is the most authoritative voice in sports media coverage and a trusted source for sports news and opinion. The Big Lead team consists of sports media experts, covering the latest news in the NFL, NBA, MLB, MMA, WWE, Golf and College sports, bringing together industry insights and passionate opinions to bring the world of sports media to the everyday fan.

 https://www.thebiglead.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy