Bed Bath & Beyond issued a recall that parents need to see now

Holiday-themed decorative products can sometimes feature flaws that might lead to accidents and injuries. One example is the Letters to Santa mailbox that Target recalled earlier this year. Four months later, it’s time for parents to watch out for a Bed Bath & Beyond recall that involves an Easter-themed bunny basket.

Bed Bath & Beyond recall

Bed Bath & Beyond just announced a recall for H for Happy Woven Bunny Baskets. The US Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) recall announcement is available at this link.

The company warns parents that the bunny basket’s eyes can detach. This poses a choking hazard for young children.

Bed Bath & Beyond recall: Bunny basket in blue. Image source: Bed Bath & Beyond via CPSC

The bunny baskets in the recall are white woven baskets. They feature bunny faces with pink or blue cheeks and black plastic eyes. Bed Bath & Beyond sold the baskets with a “Happy Easter” tag and a hangtag that reads “Warning: This is not a toy, for decorative purposes only.”

Bed Bath & Beyond sold some 960 units of the recalled basket. They were available in retail stores and online for $15 in March. You can see the two bunny basket models in the images in this post.

What you should do

Since Easter is long gone, it’s likely that some of these decorative items are already out of the reach of children. Also, the good news is that Bed Bath & Beyond sold a limited number of baskets. This further reduces the risk of accidental choking.

Bed Bath & Beyond recall: Bunny basket in pink. Image source: Bed Bath & Beyond via CPSC

Furthermore, Bed Bath & Beyond says there are no reports of injuries connected to the bunny baskets in the recall.

However, some people might still be holding onto them even though Easter egg hunts are over. They may be stored away for use next year. Or, young children in particular might hold on to this Easter-themed decoration. They’re the most at risk of accidentally choking with the bunny eyes.

The company urges customers to stop using these faulty products. Parents should take the baskets away from children to reduce the risk of accidents. They should return the baskets to any Bed Bath & Beyond location, where they’ll receive a full refund. You should not attempt to fix the baskets yourself.

Also, make sure you read the full Bed Bath & Beyond recall announcement on the CPSC website for more details. That’s where you’ll find useful links to Bed Bath & Beyond. You’ll also find contact information in case you need to reach out to the company.

While you are inspecting your decorations, you should also make sure you don’t have any of Target’s Santa mailboxes at home. Also, these Costco Northern Lights candles should be on your list, as they’re part of a separate recall.