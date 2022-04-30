Mahoning LGBTQIA+ Center to hold annual outreach event
MAHONING COUNTY, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning LGBTQIA+ Center is to hold its Annual Full Spectrum Pasta Dinner fundraiser this Sunday.
The funds raised at the dinner will go to the LGBTQ+ people in Mahoning Valley by replenishing the food pantry, supporting peer support groups, maintaining the facility and providing community events.
Mahoning LGBTQIA+ Center is also raising the funds to open the first LGBTQIA+ homeless shelter in the Valley. The Center has raised over $23,000 so far and plans to open the shelter sometime in 2023.
The event will be located at Johns Episcopal Church at 323 Wick Avenue in Youngstown and goes from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sunday. Curbside pickup is also an option for the dinner.
Tickets can be purchased at the door and are $15 for adults and $10 for children.
