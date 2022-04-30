ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Tisbury, MA

Skipper Manter to Retire from West Tisbury Police Department

By Louisa Hufstader
vineyardgazette.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe West Tisbury police department is preparing for the departure of its longest-serving officer, Lieut. Jeffrey Manter, who is reaching retirement age. Universally known as Skipper, Mr. Manter also serves on the West Tisbury select board and multiple Island school committees. He will retire at the end of July after nearly...

