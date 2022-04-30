ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney on Ice!

Disney magic, but on ice!

News Talk 860 KSFA

Only $99 Per Night for This Caboose Rental in New Braunfels, Texas

If you're looking for a really fun looking rental to relax I think I found the place for you to visit in New Braunfels, Texas. This caboose isn't just for people who love trains but also for those who just need a break and want to relax. Thich is exactly what we all need right now, plus I love the fact that this Airbnb rental isn't going to break the bank at only $99 per night.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular Burger Places in Austin, Texas

This list is based on prior customer reviews. The delicious Dry-Aged Wagyu Cheeseburger at Dai Due is a must-try on any list of Austin's top burgers. Imagine two thin, dry-aged wagyu patties, both cheese-coated and topped with sauce especial, dill pickles, and onions, all served on a dreamy handmade bun. The flavor of this burger is fantastic, and the fries and beet ketchup on the side are equally delicious.
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Catastrophic event responsible for Earth’s wonky seasons

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The seasons dictate a lot about our lives. From the clothes we wear to the activities we do. Whether you love gardening, swimming, skiing or apple picking, you can’t ignore the seasons. But why do we have them?. In this First Warning Weather University lesson,...
AUSTIN, TX

