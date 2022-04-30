ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

16-year-old girl charged in Rock Hill triple homicide

By Joey Gill
 3 days ago

ROCK HILL, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A teenage girl has been charged with murder after three men were shot and killed and another male suspect was injured in a Rock Hill shooting that occurred late Tuesday night.

Police said officers responded to numerous reports of gunshots around 10:09 p.m. Tuesday in the 800 block Gist Road in the area of Westover Circle.

3 dead, suspect hurt and charged after overnight shooting in Rock Hill

Rock Hill Police tell Queen City News that three males; 16-year-old OMarian Small of Lake Wylie, 17-year-old Ahmik Coleman of Rock Hill, and an unidentified backseat passenger were in a car when two other males; 16-year-old Kam’ran Brevard of Rock Hill and 17-year-old Evanta Hart of Rock Hill approached and began firing guns into the car.

A 16-year-old girl, who is not being identified due to her age, drove Brevard and Hart to the scene where the shooting took place, authorities said.

Small, who was in the driver’s seat of the car, was killed. Coleman returned fire and struck Brevard and Hart in the roadway. The backseat passenger fled the scene. After the shooting, Coleman fled on foot but immediately returned and shot Brevard and Hart who were down on the roadway

Officers arrived at the scene after receiving calls about the shooting. Brevard and Small were both pronounced dead at the scene. Hart was transported to an area hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Coleman was transported to an area hospital to receive treatment for a gunshot wound to the hand. After establishing the chain of events, Coleman was charged with two counts of murder and charged as an adult.

The female juvenile suspect arrested Thursday night will be charged as a juvenile. She was transported to the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Comments / 5

Anika Taylor
2d ago

if the girl is yt just say that!!! EVERY OTHER OFFENDERS AGE AND NAME ARE LISTED INCLUDING 16 AMARI...SO WHY NOT THE GIRL THAT'S CHARGED AND WAS DRIVING!!!

Reply
5
WSPA 7News

WSPA 7News

