GOOD NEWS: Donate-at-the-register Campaign

Courtesy Photo

United Supermarkets, Market Street and Amigos team members recently gathered with representatives from Make-A-Wish North Texas to present the organization with a check for $108,300.03. This presentation is the culmination of a donate-at-the-register campaign that ran in United Family stores across the state of Texas.

During the campaign, guests were able to add any dollar amount to their grocery bill at checkout.

As an organization, Make-A-Wish provides once-in-a-lifetime experiences for children dealing with critical illnesses. Make-A-Wish believes that these experiences can be game-changers for not only the ill children, but also for parents and other family members.

“We are so proud to be in a position where we can partner with an organization like Make-A-Wish North Texas,” Sidney Hopper, president of The United Family, said. “We know that these funds will further support their mission of helping children with critical illnesses have once-in-a-lifetime experiences with their families. We are so proud to be a small part of that mission.”